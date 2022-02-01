Videosys Broadcast Appoints Joseph Electronics As Its US Reseller

The company will showcase Videosys Broadcast’s Epsilon wireless camera system on its booth at NAB New York in October 2023.

Videosys Broadcast, a leading manufacturer and supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast providers, has appointed Joseph Electronics to handle its entire product range in North America.

Based in Niles, Illinois, Joseph Electronics has more than 70 years’ experience of distributing products to the broadcast and electronics industries throughout the United States. In addition, it distributes support materials and offers technical expertise to new installations and rebuilds.

Among the Videosys Broadcast products that Joseph Electronics will represent is the Epsilon 4K base station Camera Control Unit (CCU), which is specifically designed to simplify Radio Camera installation by offering a system that is conceptually similar to regular CCU systems supplied by the main camera manufactures.

This agnostic, all-in-one solution reduces set up time for operators and engineers by ensuring that multiple cameras are matched quickly and effectively, with minimum input from operators and vision mixers. Optional dual head operation is another key feature as this allows users to create two zones with the camera roaming seamlessly between them without the need to change settings. In addition, Epsilon boasts a seamless wireless workflow chain. Together with the AEON web interface, it delivers an unparalleled user experience and enables efficient wireless camera control and RF over fiber capabilities.

Colin Tomlin, Managing Director of VideoSys Broadcast, says: “We are delighted to be partnering with Joseph Electronics, a company that has unparalleled expertise in RF equipment and excels in servicing the burgeoning HDTV marketplace. Their contacts and experience will ensure that our product range is brought to the attention of major broadcasters throughout the USA.”

John Cleary, Managing Director of Joseph Electronics, adds: “This is a great strategic alliance for both companies, and we see significant synergy between the products Videosys Broadcast offers and our existing range. We are particularly excited to be representing Epsilon, which has the potential to deliver real added value to our customers thanks to its easy integration with major camera manufacturers such as Sony, Panasonic, GVC, ARRI, Hitachi and Ikegami.”

Joseph Electronics will be showcasing Epsilon on its booth (1041) at the NAB exhibition in New York, which takes place at the Javits Centre from October 24 – 26th. It is also offering Epsilon product demos to customers, and these can be booked directly with the company from early October 2023.

For more information, please visit Joseph Electronics at booth 1041 at NAB New York 2023, or visit the company’s website http://www.josephelectronics.com/

About Videosys Broadcast Ltd:

Videosys Broadcast has been a supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast companies for 15 years. Always at the forefront of innovation and technology, the company has successfully partnered with leading technology companies including Hitachi, Panasonic, Ikegami, Grass Valley and DTC. These partnerships enable Videosys to deliver the latest technology requirements, regardless of camera supplier or format.

www.videosys.tv

