NUGEN AB Assist 2 Quick Comparison Tool Now Available

Company to Showcase Solution to Producers and Engineers at AES 2023

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 10, 2023 ― NUGEN Audio announces the availability of its AB Assist 2,a quick comparison tool that allows producers, engineers and artists to compare multiple pieces of audio. This includes different takes, plug-in options, mix revisions and versions of a master. To ensure there are no biases in the comparison, blind tests can be conducted in ‘Blind test’ mode. AB Assist 2 will be on display at AES New York 2023 (Booth 404).

Initially released earlier this year for NUGEN Audio subscribers who filled out the company’s annual survey, AB Assist is now offered as a full solution, complete with substantial updates for version 2. Included among these are the ability to receive and compare up to four audio sources and to compare surround mixes in any channel count. It also now enables multiple plug-in instances to link up and communicate directly rather than using an external send.

“Our AB Assist 2 plug-in will serve as a valuable solution for any production toolkit by improving workflows and increasing creativity,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “A new spin on the old ABX machines, AB Assist 2 provides engineers with an easy-to-use and reliable way to compare two or more pieces of material.”

Among the useful tools in the plug-in is the blind test function, which randomly re-labels the streams as X or Y, to ensure a completely unbiased look (or in this case, listen) at audio sources. Additionally, an auto-level match function allows the user to match short-term loudness (LUFS) of sources. The mono-check feature compares mono fold-downs, and the smooth tool creates fades between sources. The software also features a “trim” function, which allows users to trim the gain on one stream to match the subjective level of the other ― further aiding in its unbiased testing.

AB Assist 2 is now available for download on the NUGEN website. Visit nugenaudio.com/abassist for more information.

Related