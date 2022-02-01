EAW Unveils Compact and Powerful SM12 Stage Monitor

2-Way Passive Loudspeaker Ideal for Festivals, Performing Arts and House of Worship Applications

WHITINSVILLE, MA, OCTOBER 5, 2023 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leader in professional audio solutions, introduces its latest innovation, the SM12 Stage Monitor. Inspired by the renowned Microwedge acoustic design, SM12 is the latest addition to EAW’s catalog of stage monitors and sets a new standard for performance, flexibility and ease-of-use in stage monitoring.

SM12 is a 2-way passive loudspeaker that can be used as a stage monitor or fill speaker. A concentric driver attached to a CSA wave guide provides even coverage throughout the 90- x 60-degree pattern. A large ground coupled port extends low frequency response down to 60Hz from the 12-inch woofer mounted in the low-profile wooden enclosure. When utilizing the available mounting pattern, SM12 can be used on a flat surface with two cabinet orientations or mounted on a third-party pole. An integrated kickstand offers additional positioning options when used as a stage or floor monitor.

“Stage space is at a premium and artists have high expectations,” says TJ Smith, president, Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “SM12’s compact and rugged form factor provides exceptional output and coverage over a large area from a small space using a single amplifier channel. It’s designed to be deployed in multiple orientations and wiring configurations, making it a flexible addition to your inventory.”

SM12 is designed to be used on a variety of stages, whenever high output and low-profile reinforcement utilizing a single amp channel is required. Additionally, SM12 offers the durability and reliability expected for live events. Large rubber feet keep the loudspeaker from moving due to vibration, while a heavy-duty grill is capable withstanding typical on-stage use.

The monitor also offers multiple input options, allowing for easy cable concealment and fewer cable runs. It seamlessly integrates with EAW’s UXA4403 amplifier, ensuring consistent tuning for exceptional sound quality. Further product features and benefits of SM12 include two input connectors that are concealed in the low frequency port allowing for tamper proof and discrete wiring. An input selection switch hidden in the low frequency port selects the first or second set of NL4 pins as the crossover input reducing the number of speaker wires on stage. In addition, a large ground coupled port increases low frequency impact from a relatively small enclosure with no chuffing artifacts while a second set of input connectors are located on the bottom of the loudspeaker to accommodate clean wiring when used in the fill orientation, wall mounted or on a pole.

Find more information on EAW’s SM12 Stage Monitor at https://eaw.com/products/sm12/.

Related