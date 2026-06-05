Video Streaming Software Market worth $26.13 billion in 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Video Streaming Software Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from about USD 13.80 billion in 2026 to USD 26.13 billion by 2031, for a CAGR of 13.6%.

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Video Streaming Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 13.80 billion

USD 13.80 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 26.13 billion

USD 26.13 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 13.6%

Video Streaming Software Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of OTT video streaming platforms, the increased demand for live streaming software, and the rise in online video content consumption are driving the expansion of the Video Streaming Software Market.

The AI video workflow tools segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 21.1% in the Video Streaming Software Market during the forecast period.

By streaming type, live streaming is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Connected TV (CTV) & Streaming Platforms are expected to hold the largest market share of USD 9.86 billion in 2031 in the global Video Streaming Software Market by consumption mode/device.

Asia Pacific is growing fastest in the Video Streaming Software Market, driven by expanding OTT video streaming platforms, rising mobile video consumption, and rapid digital content distribution across smartphones and connected devices requiring scalable, cloud-based video streaming software infrastructure.

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Globally, the Video Streaming Software Market is strengthening as media companies, OTT providers, enterprises, and educational institutions expand live streaming and on-demand video delivery to support digital engagement and global audience reach. Large-scale streaming deployments across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are generating substantial concurrent traffic volumes, driving demand for scalable cloud video streaming platforms and high-performance content delivery networks. Organizations are transitioning from legacy on-premises media servers to centralized and hybrid cloud video streaming software architectures that enable cross-platform distribution, AI-powered video analytics, and advanced audience insights. Streaming platforms must sustain high-concurrency workloads while ensuring low-latency playback, adaptive bitrate streaming, and seamless multi-device compatibility. Rising data privacy regulations and digital content protection standards are accelerating the adoption of DRM-secured streaming, encrypted video delivery, and region-specific compliance controls. As global digital media consumption expands, scalable, secure, and analytics-driven video streaming software is becoming a foundational component of modern content distribution ecosystems.

By streaming type, Live Streaming is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Live streaming technologies enable real-time video delivery across sports broadcasting, entertainment events, enterprise communication, live commerce, gaming, digital learning, and interactive audience engagement environments. Standard live streaming continues to support large-scale OTT broadcasting and digital events where delivery stability and audience scalability are prioritized over real-time interaction. Low-latency streaming technologies are rapidly expanding across live auctions, sports engagement, virtual classrooms, and enterprise collaboration workflows where playback delays must remain within a few seconds to support synchronized viewer participation. Ultra-low latency streaming is becoming increasingly critical for cloud gaming, real-time betting, immersive sports streaming, and interactive communication applications that require sub-second response times and highly synchronized viewer interactions. Technological innovation is accelerating around WebRTC delivery, Low-Latency HLS, AI-assisted bitrate optimization, edge-native orchestration, and adaptive streaming intelligence designed to improve stream stability during high-concurrency events.

According to Agora, in March 2025, the company launched its Conversational AI Engine optimized for ultra-low latency voice and interactive streaming experiences. According to Agora documentation updated in March 2025, its Interactive Live Streaming Premium infrastructure supported ultra-low latency streaming between 400 ms and 800 ms for real-time engagement applications. According to Wowza, in September 2024, the company expanded low-latency streaming interoperability through partnerships supporting LCEVC and advanced real-time streaming workflows. Strategic collaborations between cloud providers, CDN vendors, AI companies, and streaming infrastructure providers are increasingly focused on scalable ultra-low latency architectures, synchronized audience engagement, and AI-driven stream optimization ecosystems.

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By consumption mode/device, mobile/handheld devices are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Mobile and handheld streaming environments are driving significant transformation across the Video Streaming Software Market as consumers increasingly prefer personalized, on-the-go video experiences across smartphones and tablets. iOS streaming applications are increasingly optimized for premium video rendering, low-power playback efficiency, secure content protection, and immersive user interfaces designed for high-value OTT and subscription streaming experiences within the Apple ecosystem. Android streaming platforms continue to dominate global streaming accessibility through scalable device compatibility, adaptive playback optimization, AI-powered recommendation integration, and flexible monetization support across a highly fragmented device landscape.

Innovation is accelerating around AI-assisted bandwidth optimization, vertical video interfaces, offline playback intelligence, and 5G-enabled low-latency streaming architectures designed to improve mobile engagement and reduce playback interruptions. According to Brightcove, in December 2025, the company introduced Vertical Video experiences and enhanced AI-powered localization capabilities supporting mobile-first streaming consumption and personalized audience engagement workflows. Streaming providers are increasingly prioritizing mobile-native engagement models, AI-powered playback optimization, and low-latency mobile delivery architectures to support rising global mobile video consumption and creator-driven streaming ecosystems.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America remains a highly attractive region for video streaming software vendors due to widespread broadband penetration, mature OTT ecosystems, strong cloud infrastructure, and high enterprise demand for digital video engagement platforms. Media companies, enterprises, educational institutions, and sports broadcasters across the US and Canada are increasingly investing in scalable video streaming software to support live streaming, video-on-demand, hybrid events, employee communication, and personalized viewer experiences. According to TV Technology in August 2025, streaming intelligence provider NPAW reported that smart TVs and set-top boxes accounted for 69% of video-on-demand viewing time in North America, highlighting continued consumer preference for high-quality large-screen streaming experiences.

At the same time, vendors are strengthening AI-powered video capabilities such as automated captioning, multilingual localization, metadata generation, and adaptive content delivery to improve audience retention and operational efficiency. AI-enabled dubbing and localization are becoming major competitive differentiators for streaming software providers operating in North America. Reuters reported in March 2025 that Amazon Prime Video introduced AI-aided dubbing for licensed movies and series in English and Spanish to expand multilingual content accessibility and viewer engagement. Similarly, Business Wire reported in April 2026 that 3Play Media launched an AI dubbing solution for YouTube creators that combines AI-based translation, human linguistic refinement, and performance analytics to support global content distribution. These developments indicate that vendors are rapidly integrating generative AI, real-time captioning, and automated localization workflows to reduce content adaptation costs while accelerating cross-border streaming expansion.

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Top Companies in Video Streaming Software Market:

The Top Companies in Video Streaming Software Market include Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Comcast Technology Solutions (US), Vimeo.com (US), Microsoft (US), Synamedia (England), IBM (US), Brightcove (US), Kaltura (US), Edgio (US), Agile Content (Spain), Haivision (Canada), Panopto (US), Enghouse Video (Canada), Akamai Technologies (US), Dailymotion (France), Hive Streaming (Sweden), and Blue Billywig (Netherlands).

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