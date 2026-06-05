Consolidated Contracting Receives Prestigious Founders Award at 2026 ACG Awards Gala

Recognition highlights the firm’s leadership, growth, and impact

Consolidated Contracting proudly announces it has been named the recipient of the Founders Award at the 2026 Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG) Orange County & Inland Empire Awards Gala, one of the region’s most respected honors celebrating middle market excellence.

Held in Irvine, California, the annual ACG Awards brought together nearly 600 business leaders, executives, and advisors to recognize the top-performing companies across Orange County and the Inland Empire. The Founders Award, specifically, recognizes companies that exemplify outstanding growth, innovation, and leadership under the guidance and vision of their original creators.

Led by owners Tony Elias-Calles and Joseph Troya, Consolidated Contracting has experienced significant growth over the past few years and has built a reputation for delivering high-quality construction services while fostering strong client partnerships since its inception 37 years ago. Behind its success, and at the heart of Consolidated’s mission, is a deep commitment to the company’s core values, which include integrity, dedication, and community – principles that have driven Consolidated Contracting’s business since its founding.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is integrity, which builds trust, and trust builds relationships,” said Troya.

“Receiving this honor reflects the culture we’ve built and the dedication, hard work, and passion our employees bring to work every day,” added Elias-Calles. “This award truly belongs to every member of our organization.”

This year’s winners were selected by an independent panel of 11 judges, each representing organizations that are themselves past ACG award recipients. Companies were evaluated on performance, culture, vision, and their impact within the communities they serve.

The evening was hosted by KFI AM-640 talk show host Tim Conway, Jr., who energized attendees before award presentations and highlighted the stories behind each winning company’s success.

Consolidated Contracting’s recognition with the Founders Award reinforces its position as a leader in its industry and a company committed to long-term success, innovation, and community impact.

When asked the reason for their success, there’s just one answer for both Elias-Calles and Troya.

“Proverbs 16:9 says, ‘A man plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.'” said Elias-Calles.

“We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for His guidance,” added Troya.

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About Consolidated Contracting

Consolidated Contracting is a minority-owned, commercial construction firm with proven expertise in preconstruction, general contracting, and construction management. Our team brings experience and ingenuity to complex projects in a range of core markets, including healthcare, senior and affordable housing, corporate offices and interiors, recreation and sports facilities, worship facilities and private education, and self-storage. Honored as a Top Workplace for the past eight consecutive years and a Best Places to Work in 2025, Consolidated Contracting maintains a strong culture of dedication and personal integrity and prides itself on its relationship-driven approach, with the majority of its work coming from client loyalty.

For more information, visit www.consolidatedcontracting.com

Media Contact:

Colleen Donovan

Marketing & Communications Director

(949) 363-3958, Consolidated Contracting

SOURCE: Consolidated Contracting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire