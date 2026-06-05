POST HOUSE REPORTS 88% YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AS DEMAND FOR LUXURY WELLNESS EXPERIENCES ACCELERATES IN THE HAMPTONS

Luxury fitness and content platform surpasses 40,000 annual client visits, records 139% attendance growth, and explores strategic expansion opportunities beyond Sag Harbor

SAG HARBOR, N.Y., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Post House, the Sag Harbor-based fitness studio, content platform, and experiential wellness destination founded by celebrity trainer Walter Savage and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Geno McDermott, today announced significant year-over-year growth across revenue and attendance, reflecting continued demand for premium fitness, wellness, and lifestyle experiences in the Hamptons.

Since opening its flagship location, Post House has established itself as a destination for performance-driven training, community experiences, premium content creation, and brand partnerships. The company reported 88% year-over-year revenue growth and 139% year-over-year attendance growth, driven entirely through organic demand without paid customer acquisition. The company recorded more than 40,000 client visits over the past year at its Sag Harbor flagship, which has attracted a growing community of residents, seasonal visitors, founders, creatives, athletes, and influencers. Beyond the studio floor, Post House has expanded its presence through collaborations with brands including Rivian, Evian, and NOBULL while producing more than 100 hours of owned content that extends the brand’s reach beyond its physical location.

“From day one, our vision was to create something bigger than a traditional fitness studio,” said Walter Savage, co-founder of Post House. “We wanted to build a destination where performance, wellness, community, and culture could come together in a meaningful way. The growth we’ve experienced reflects a broader shift in how consumers want to engage with fitness today — not simply as a workout, but as part of a lifestyle.”

The momentum was particularly evident over Memorial Day Weekend, one of the Hamptons’ busiest seasonal periods, when Post House sold out more than 20 classes across its proprietary programming and partner-led concepts, generating waitlists across much of its schedule. Demand spanned multiple formats, including House Circuit, SavageBody, KKSweat, Pvolve, Forma Pilates, and Sculpt with Danielle Waleko.

Notable attendance and waitlist figures included:

House Circuit with Walter Savage: 36 attendees, 6-person waitlist

SavageBody with Walter Savage: 30 attendees, 16-person waitlist

House Circuit with Halsey Burton: 36 attendees, 27-person waitlist

House Circuit with Justin Mirra: 30 attendees, 11-person waitlist

Sculpt with Danielle Waleko: 39 attendees, 15-person waitlist

KKSweat Sculpt with Kara Liotta: 42 attendees, 19-person waitlist

Pvolve with Mel Ramos: 27 attendees, 10-person waitlist

Forma Pilates: 12 sold-out classes throughout the weekend

In several instances, waitlist demand exceeded available capacity by double digits, reflecting strong consumer demand across both Post House’s founder-led offerings and partner programming.

Beyond its fitness programming, Post House has expanded into content production, brand partnerships, and experiential activations, Post House was intentionally designed to operate as more than a traditional studio. The 5,000-square-foot destination combines high-performance training, premium content production, community experiences, and brand activations under one roof. Three studios operate simultaneously, bringing together strength training, Pilates, mat-based programming, private coaching, and partner-led concepts within a single ecosystem. The company also produces content and brand campaigns in-house, extending the reach of its programming and partnerships beyond the physical studio, creating a model that extends engagement beyond the physical studio experience.

“Post House sits at the intersection of fitness, media, and culture,” said Geno McDermott, co-founder of Post House. “Our backgrounds in performance training and content production shaped a business model that allows us to create experiences people want to participate in and stories they want to share. That combination has created meaningful momentum for the brand and opened opportunities well beyond the four walls of the studio.”

Building on its growth trajectory, Post House is evaluating expansion opportunities in additional markets as it continues investing in programming, content production, brand partnerships, and community experiences. The company expects future growth to be driven by a combination of geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and continued investment in its integrated fitness and content platform.

For more information and class schedules, visit https://www.posthouse.live/ and follow @posthousehamptons.

About Post House

POST HOUSE is a Sag Harbor-based fitness studio, content platform, and experiential wellness destination redefining luxury training in the Hamptons. Founded by celebrity trainer Walter Savage and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Geno McDermott, the 5,000-square-foot flagship blends high-performance strength training with the energy and creativity of live production. Designed as a multi-room studio, Post House brings together strength training, Pilates, and mat-based programming under one roof, with classes and coaching experiences unfolding simultaneously across the space. Beyond fitness, Post House operates as a vertically integrated content studio, producing premium brand activations and capturing workouts and cultural moments in-house. Rooted in Sag Harbor but drawing clients from New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond, Post House has quickly become a destination for founders, creatives, and tastemakers who treat wellness as part of their lifestyle.

Media Contact:

Studio Beauty

posthouse@studiobeauty.io

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SOURCE Post House