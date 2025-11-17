VetsinTech Honors Excellence in Veteran Support at Annual Gala

Leading Organizations Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based education, employment, and entrepreneurship initiatives, celebrated its 11th annual Gala fundraiser by honoring organizations and leaders setting new standards for military veteran support in the technology sector. The evening featured special guests Chuck Todd, former host of NBC’s Meet the Press and six-time Emmy Award winner, CBS/KPIX News Anchor Sara Donchey, and Franco Finn, MC/Host and Personality for the NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors. This year’s award recipients represent the best in class across education, employment, entrepreneurship, and defense innovation:

Education Partner of the Year: Adobe

The Adobe Foundation has demonstrated unwavering commitment to veteran education by providing critical digital skills training for military transitions. Adobe Foundation has provided over $1.75 million in grants to VetsinTech for capacity building in programs across three pillars: education, employment, and entrepreneurship. This year Adobe launched a new training program in the VetsinTech Academy, providing 500 scholarships through the Adobe Digital Academy, the company’s signature creative and AI skills program. Adobe Foundation funds initiatives at VetsinTech that provide veterans with essential training in creative software including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Premiere Pro—skills that open pathways to careers in graphic design, video editing, web development, and digital marketing. Their holistic approach, combining direct hiring, educational resource access, and skills development programs creates sustainable pathways for veterans to thrive in technology careers while building a supportive community that honors their service.

Employer of the Year: Apple

Apple is committed to building connections and community for veterans. Through ongoing partnership with VetsinTech, Apple inspires, prepares, and creates opportunities for veterans to enter careers in technology. Apple veterans regularly connect with VetsinTech members to share insights from their career journeys, answer questions and provide actionable guidance. The company has pathways for veterans and military spouses to express interest in Apple careers, and offers expert advice and mentoring for veterans and military spouses through the VetsinTech Employer Coalition.

Entrepreneurship Partner of the Year: J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan exemplifies extraordinary commitment to veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship through strategic connections and substantial financial investments. The firm provides elite mentorship, business education, and powerful networking opportunities to veteran and military spouse business leaders through programs like its CEOcircle, which it leads with Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veteran & Military Families (IVMF). Participating startups have generated more than $1.79 billion in revenue, created more than 6,302 jobs and raised more than $294 million in capital. It has also committed $4.2 million to provide critical startup and growth capital for veteran-owned businesses, and donated $750,000 to the National Veteran Small Business Coalition Education Foundation to advance veteran entrepreneurship in federal contracting. J.P. Morgan co-founded the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 300 companies dedicated to employing talent from the U.S. military community. The coalition recently announced it has hired over 1 million veterans since launching. In addition to those efforts, the firm has directly hired nearly 20,000 veterans since 2011. Their comprehensive support ecosystem empowers veterans to build thriving businesses that strengthen communities nationwide. J.P. Morgan has been a leader in the VetsinTech Startup Network (VIT SUN), helping to build a network of support through programs like VetVC and educating veterans and military spouses through programs such as VetCap (Capital for Veterans).

Strategic Impact Award for Defense Innovation: Doug Beck

Doug Beck has demonstrated exceptional leadership bridging Silicon Valley innovation and national security through his distinguished career spanning military service, commercial technology, and defense innovation. As Director of the Defense (DoD) Innovation Unit (DIU) from 2023 to 2025, reporting directly to the Secretary of Defense, Beck led efforts to accelerate the DoD’s adoption of commercial technology. His launch of the DIU 3.0 initiative addressed critical staffing and procurement challenges while scaling commercial capabilities throughout the U.S. military. A Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve with over 28 years of service, Beck served in Iraq and Afghanistan with a joint special operations task force, earning the Defense Superior Service Medal (two awards), Bronze Star Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Presidential Unit Citation. Beck spent more than 13 years as Vice President at Apple, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook and overseeing businesses across the Americas and Northeast Asia. Beck is a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Public Service Award, the highest civilian award from the Secretary of Defense. His unique combination of military service, commercial technology expertise, and dedication to defense innovation exemplifies the strategic impact veterans bring to advancing the technology sector and national security.

“This year’s honorees show what’s possible when organizations and standout individuals truly commit to veterans and military families in tech,” said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. “From comprehensive education and employment programs to groundbreaking entrepreneurship support and defense innovation leadership, they’re creating blueprints for success that are immediately benefitting our veteran and military spouse community.”

