Epic Brings Bestselling HarperCollins Children’s Books to Its Digital Reading Platform

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Epic, the leading digital reading platform for kids, announced today a licensing deal with HarperCollins Children’s Books, one of the leading publishers of children’s and teen books. The license brings some of HarperCollins’s most acclaimed titles to Epic, where they’ll be enjoyed by children, families, and classrooms alike.

“We’re proud to expand our licensing with HarperCollins, a publisher whose stories have inspired generations of young readers,” said Jackson Ding, General Manager of Epic. “HarperCollins has a remarkable tradition of creating books that help children connect with reading, and having those stories on Epic reflects our ongoing commitment to being a trusted home for publishers who want to reach and inspire kids everywhere. We’re ensuring these timeless titles continue to find new life in classrooms and homes around the world.”

Epic, already home to more than 40,000 high-quality titles from over 250 publishers, is trusted by millions of families and educators who rely on it to make reading more accessible and engaging. Licensing content from HarperCollins, a publisher whose authors and illustrators have shaped children’s literature for generations, underscores a shared belief in the enduring power of storytelling to spark imagination and build connection.

“HarperCollins is a treasured leader in the art of storytelling. It is a privilege to include such esteemed literature in Epic’s library, a magical destination where children discover and learn,” said Julia Horowitz, Chief Content Officer at Epic. “This license underscores both companies’ shared belief in the transformative power of meaningful stories in children’s lives.”

The HarperCollins collection includes some of the most celebrated titles in children’s publishing. Beloved franchises and characters like Pete the Cat by James and Kimberly Dean (nearly 90 titles and an animated adaptation), Biscuit by Alyssa Satin Capucilli and Pat Schories, and Splat the Cat by Rob Scotton (nearly 40 titles and animated adaptations) remain among the most popular and widely shared series for young readers.

One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia (a Newbery Honor Book, Coretta Scott King Award recipient, and National Book Award Finalist) is a literary standout. Dear Girl by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Paris Rosenthal, a #1 New York Times bestseller, and The Bad Seed by Jory John and Pete Oswald, part of the bestselling Food Group series, continue to inspire readers with their timely themes.

The new titles are available now for Epic Family and Epic School Plus users, joining the platform’s expansive library of fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks, and original content.

Epic remains free for educators and offers affordable plans for families at home. To learn more about Epic and explore the library, visit www.getepic.com.

About Epic

Designed for unlimited discovery and unmatched safety, Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids. Built on a collection of 40,000+ popular, high-quality books, audiobooks and videos from 250+ of the world’s best publishers, Epic reaches more than 75 million kids in homes and classrooms and fuels curiosity and reading confidence. Epic has made access free to educators and more than two million teachers use it in the classroom. To learn more, visit getepic.com, or follow Epic on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About HarperCollins

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 15 countries. With more than 200 years of history and 120+ branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages and has a print and digital catalog of more than 250,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals, and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.harpercollins.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-brings-bestselling-harpercollins-childrens-books-to-its-digital-reading-platform-302616164.html

SOURCE Epic!