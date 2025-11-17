Technology Empowers Platform, Value Connects Future: EPWK’s Path to an Intelligent Service Ecosystem

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “The transaction process and fund escrow mechanism on the EPWK International platform are truly reassuring. Not having to worry about receiving payments after completing a project is crucial for freelancers,” shared Sarah Jenkins, a graphic designer and service provider on EPWK International from the United States.

This “trust,” established by the platform’s safeguard mechanisms, is not only the foundation for individual choices but has also become the cornerstone driving the efficient global flow of creative resources. As a global creative transaction platform launched by EPWK (Nasdaq: EPWK), EPWK International (intl.epwk.com) is committed to extending this trust framework to the global market. By integrating full-chain functions—including task posting, talent recommendation, fund escrow, service marketplace, case study, and messaging—the platform has built a closed-loop environment for creative service transactions. Currently, the international version operates primarily in English, focusing on key markets such as Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia, with plans to introduce multi-language versions in the future. These efforts aim to continuously optimize the access and collaboration experience for global users, truly realizing the vision of “enabling businesses to efficiently connect with creative talent worldwide.”

Elevating our perspective to a broader strategic landscape, the creative services industry is now witnessing dual opportunities of an “efficiency revolution” and a “value upgrade” as AI technology reshapes industries. As China’s first digital intelligent creative services platform listed in the U.S., EPWK is focused on building a “global creative resource router” — a strategic vision to create a business ecosystem centered on creativity, driven by technology, and spanning global markets. Through continuous technological innovation and product iteration, the platform not only injects intelligent momentum into creative services but also builds a bridge for global creative talent to realize their aspirations, opening a new chapter in the intelligent service ecosystem.

Technology as Foundation: Patented Achievements Build Core Barriers for an Intelligent Platform

Our confidence in technological innovation stems from sustained R&D investment and deep industry expertise. Since its founding in 2011, EPWK has consistently placed technology R&D at the heart of its strategy, accumulating 179 copyrights for technological achievements — including 137 software copyrights — covering core areas such as talent recommendation, transaction matching, copyright notarization, and electronic contracts. In terms of patents, the platform has applied for 17, with 9 already granted, placing its technical capabilities at the forefront of the industry.

These technological achievements are deeply integrated into every aspect of the platform’s operations. Among them, the personalized intelligent task recommendation engine, powered by two core patents – the “Task Recommendation Method Based on a Three-Party Graph of Service Provider-Task-Tag” and the “Task Recommendation Method Using an Implicit Factor Model with Correction Vectors” – precisely addresses two major industry pain points: “inefficient supply-demand matching” and the “cold start problem for new users,” significantly enhancing both platform matching efficiency and user experience.

Supported by this robust technological foundation, the platform has achieved leapfrog growth in operational efficiency and scale. Data shows that between 2019 and June 30, 2024, EPWK platform cumulatively completed 4.6 million projects, with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) exceeding $1.67 billion, ranking among the top crowdsourcing platforms in China. These achievements not only validate the practical results of technology transformation but also demonstrate the platform’s comprehensive strength in intelligent matching, transaction security, and AI application.

Throughout the development of its technological architecture, EPWK has consistently adhered to a clear philosophy: the fundamental value of every patent and copyright lies in its ability to solve real-world industry challenges. Rather than pursuing technological sophistication for its own sake, the platform is committed to ensuring that technology genuinely serves its users — ultimately achieving the core objective of helping businesses source services with greater ease and enabling service providers to secure projects more efficiently.

Product Matrix: AI-Driven Construction of a Full-Service Ecosystem

Leveraging a solid technological foundation, EPWK has developed multiple industry-specific products. Among them, “VIP-Client Priority” focuses on precised empowerment, while the “EPWK AI Assistant” specializes in intelligent efficiency. Together, they form a smart ecosystem that comprehensively covers all scenarios in enterprise services.

As a membership service system specifically designed for service providers, “VIP-Client Priority” focuses on “precise opportunity matching & enhanced brand exposure & professional service support,” directly addressing the key challenges faced by creative professionals: lack of orders, limited resources, and growth difficulties.

The practical experience of platform service providers fully demonstrates its empowering value. Wu Jianqun, founder of Wenzhou Saite Network Information Service Co., Ltd., stated: “The ecosystem alliance built by the platform allows employers and service providers to freely switch roles, creating more possibilities for innovative collaboration.” Liu Kuisong, founder of Hangzhou Qingyin Technology Co., Ltd., emphasized: “The platform’s standardized service system and efficient communication mechanisms provide solid assurance for the high-quality delivery of projects.” This feedback collectively confirms the significant effectiveness of “VIP-Client Priority” in fostering talent growth.

Building on the successful experience in the domestic market, EPWK International (intl.epwk.com) has launched a new membership service system. Through its three-tier membership structure (Basic, VIP, SVIP), it aims to build a more efficient and equitable international online work community. This represents a key component of the “Global Creative Resource Router” strategy, designed to enhance the global connectivity efficiency of the platform ecosystem through a layered and refined benefits system.

In terms of AI technology integration, EPWK actively embraces cutting-edge technologies. The platform has introduced the “EPWK AI Assistant” by integrating professional large language models, enabling intelligent upgrades across the entire creative transaction process. By deeply leveraging capabilities from models like DeepSeek, the platform has developed a smart assistant with multiple practical functions:

Its AI dialogue interaction feature helps employers systematically clarify and standardize task requirements, improving demand clarity and publishing efficiency from the source while reducing communication errors.

The smart publishing function can generate task templates with one click, significantly simplifying operational processes and reducing employers’ time costs.

This tool effectively addresses pain points such as “vague requirement descriptions” and “cumbersome publishing procedures,” noticeably accelerating task posting and matching speed.

Looking ahead, EPWK will continue to deepen the application of AI technologies. Building on the existing AI Assistant, the company plans to further develop AIGC content generation tools, with a focus on advancing the R&D and adoption of SaaS-based enterprise AI solutions. By concentrating on core scenarios such as creative ideation, marketing copywriting, design assistance, and video production, EPWK aims to provide SMEs with smarter and more user-friendly digital solutions. This strategic move will not only significantly lower the technical barrier for users but also establish a more solid foundation for the “Global Creative Resource Router.”

Ecological Win-Win: From Technology Empowerment to Value Co-Creation

The ultimate goal of EPWK’s intelligent service ecosystem is to achieve “value co-creation.” Through a three-dimensional support system encompassing “capability enhancement, opportunity acquisition, and rights protection”, the platform enables every participant to find their growth path within the ecosystem.

The core value of this model lies in breaking geographical barriers and achieving global optimization of resource allocation. Chen Zhangping, an entrepreneur from Quanzhou, Fujian, who has published multiple technical demands on the EPWK platform, deeply resonates with this. He noted that the platform enables SMEs like his to directly connect with high-quality talent nationwide and even globally. What was once limited to seeking support locally has now evolved into having diverse options, creating more possibilities for entrepreneurial development. This vividly reflects the value of the “Global Creative Resource Router.”

In the dimension of capability enhancement, while optimizing the employer experience, the value of the “EPWK AI Assistant” also extends to the service provider community, acting as a “personal coach” for creative talent. It offers personalized learning paths and skill training for service providers at different stages through intelligent dialogue interaction:

Before taking on projects, service providers can use the AI Assistant to simulate client communication scenarios, enhancing their demand analysis and solution design capabilities.

During task execution, they can obtain real-time professional knowledge and skill guidance through conversational AI, systematically improving their expertise.

After project delivery, AI-powered feedback helps optimize their portfolios and personal resumes.

This model of “learning through practice, growing through dialogue” enables creative professionals to continuously enhance their core competitiveness and achieve sustainable career development.

In the dimension of opportunity acquisition, the personalized intelligent task recommendation engine and the VIP-Client Priority membership create a synergistic effect: new service providers gain initial opportunities through the “cold start” mechanism, while mature teams connect with high-value orders to achieve business breakthroughs. A prime example is Sanzhijuxin (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd., which successfully secured cross-border orders through platform recommendations, accomplishing the leap from local services to global operations.

In the dimension of rights protection, the platform has established a triple-layered safeguard system comprising “fund escrow & copyright protection & dispute mediation”, ensuring transaction security and intellectual property protection. This enables creative professionals to pursue “online entrepreneurship” with peace of mind.

From “technology empowerment” to “platform aggregation”, and from “tool support” to “ecosystem co-creation”, EPWK has always centered on “creating value for users.” It transforms AI technology into an accessible driver of innovation and cultivates the platform as fertile ground where dreams can take root and flourish. Moving forward, EPWK will continue to deepen its “Global Creative Resource Router” strategy. Through a more open architecture, smarter experiences, and a more robust system, it will collaborate with global creative talent to chart a new landscape for enterprise services — enabling creative resources to flow efficiently and share value across the world.

