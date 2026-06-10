Veterans Get Affordable Care for Chronic Pain Through New Contract Between Dept. of Veterans Affairs and ZetrOZ Systems

The sam® wearable ultrasound device, designed and manufactured in the United States, is a proven treatment for soft-tissue injuries, helping people recover and return to being active without need for invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkilling medication.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has renewed a contract with ZetrOZ Systems that makes the company’s sam® wearable ultrasound units – a clinically proven, made-in-the-USA treatment for soft-tissue injuries – more easily available and affordable for veterans.

Connecticut-based ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and manufactures the sam® device line at facilities in the United States. Sustained acoustic medicine is high-frequency, long-duration ultrasound delivered deep into soft tissue directly at the site of an injury. This reduces inflammation, improves circulation, facilitates cellular regeneration, and is clinically proven in more than 40 peer-reviewed studies to accelerate healing and reduce pain.

ZetrOZ Systems was first awarded a Federal Supply Schedule Service contract in 2021, allowing Veterans Affairs to more easily purchase sam® technology at lower costs for major VA hospitals, community-based outpatient clinics, and community care provider networks. The sam® device is utilized across the United States in hundreds of facilities helping the men and women who have served the country.

The new contract, approved April 2026, extends and expands VA’s contract with ZetrOZ Systems through 2031, aligning with the federal government’s Made in America Manufacturing Initiative.

“ZetrOZ Systems is proud of its legacy of helping veterans and members of our military recover from the injuries they received while serving our country,” said George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. “We’re pleased to continue this relationship with the Department of Veterans Affairs and honored to have the opportunity to serve our veterans.”

Veterans have publicly praised the sam® device and sustained acoustic medicine for helping them return to work, sports and the daily activities they love.

Retired Col. Wayne Harrison proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine for 30 years, but his service left him with severe pain in both knees. He was planning to have knee surgery until he learned of the sam® device. Sustained acoustic medicine therapy, combined with cold treatments, eliminated the pain and greatly improved his mobility, and so he also used it to treat his arthritis. “I can tell you I felt immediate relief,” he said. “Now, I couldn’t imagine life without sam®. I feel like I can conquer the world.”

Veteran Norman Dann used the sam® device on his surgeon’s advice to treat postoperative pain in his right shoulder. When the device reduced his pain by some 50%, his surgeon recommended using the device to treat pain in his left shoulder. “I’m pleased to say that, yes, it is helping to reduce the problem as it did before,” he said, and added that he now also uses the device for aches in both shoulders after physically demanding days, allowing him a better night’s sleep.

U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway lost his left arm and leg to a roadside bomb explosion while he was serving in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division. He recovered and famously went on to become a national veteran’s advocate and to a third-place finish on “Dancing with the Stars.” Galloway said he relies on sam® to help him recover more quickly from his workouts. “I deal with a lot of overuse on my right side, especially from training and the demands of prosthetics. sam® has been a big help.”

ZetrOZ Systems also supports U.S. veterans through its national network of providers, many of them small businesses that are owned by service-disabled veterans. In addition, ZetrOZ Systems serves veterans among the country’s active aging population with arthritis. The sam® 2.0 unit has received Ease-of-Use® Certification from the Arthritis Foundation, the nation’s leading advocacy for arthritis patients, their families and caregivers.

The ZetrOZ Systems sam® X1 and 2.0 devices are the only wearable ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for daily home use for treating knee osteoarthritis and soft tissue injuries.

For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam® wearable ultrasound device, visit https://zetroz.com/ or www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. A cost-effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used to treat soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

Media Contact

Catherine Hoblin

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

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