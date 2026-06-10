RangeMe Connects Fast Moving Consumer Goods to over 200,000 Retail Buyers, Including Some of the World’s Largest Retailers, Driving Exponential Market Opportunity

Emerging consumer brands participating in the Fast Moving Consumer Good’s incubator platform can now gain direct exposure to retail buyers across the RangeMe network

Fast Moving Consumer Brands, the incubation and growth platform, announced today that it is now a Verified Brand on RangeMe, the leading product discovery platform used by major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, Sprouts, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and thousands of regional retail buyers.

This milestone enables brands participating in the Fast Moving Consumer Brands incubator program to increase visibility with retail buyers actively searching for innovative emerging products across food, beverage, spirits, wellness, beauty, and consumer packaged goods categories.

“RangeMe has become one of the most important discovery platforms in retail today,” said Sandro Piancone, Co-founder and CEO of Fast Moving Consumer Brands. “Becoming a Verified Brand strengthens our ability to help emerging brands gain credibility, improve discoverability, and accelerate retail conversations with buyers nationwide.”

RangeMe serves as a digital bridge between suppliers and retailers, streamlining product discovery and supplier submissions for buyers looking for innovation and trend-forward brands. The platform currently connects more than 200,000 suppliers with major retailers around the world.

Through the Fast Moving Consumer Brands incubator platform, participating companies now gain support with:

RangeMe profile optimization

Retail buyer visibility

Public relations and media exposure

Direct-to-consumer strategy

Retail positioning and category strategy

Distribution preparation

Content creation and social commerce marketing

Sales broker introductions and retail networking

“Our goal is to simplify the path from startup brand to retail shelf,” Piancone added. “Many founders struggle with buyer access, positioning, and visibility. Verified status on RangeMe gives our incubator brands another important advantage when presenting themselves to buyers.”

Fast Moving Consumer Brands works with emerging companies seeking growth across multiple channels, including ecommerce, retail distribution, social commerce, influencer partnerships, and direct-to-consumer expansion. The company’s incubator includes support for product launches, retail readiness, PR campaigns, and nationwide brand-building initiatives.

According to RangeMe, Verified Brands can gain significantly higher visibility with retail buyers by meeting enhanced merchandising and business-readiness standards.

Brands participating in the Fast Moving Consumer Brands incubator will now have the opportunity to:

Build and optimize their RangeMe presence

Increase discovery opportunities with retail buyers

Participate in national retail conversations

Strengthen retail credibility

Improve exposure to category managers and purchasing teams

The announcement comes as retailers continue increasing their search for innovative emerging brands and differentiated consumer products through digital sourcing platforms and supplier discovery technology.

About Fast Moving Consumer Brands

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good’s brand. We have the nation’s largest community of fast moving consumer goods founders and CEOs (Linked In Group with over 40,000 members) which includes monthly masterminds, personal coaching-mentoring, and the nation’s first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/140132/

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SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire