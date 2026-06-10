Vadzo Imaging Positions an ANPR Camera Based on AR0235 HyperLux SG for Day-Night License Plate Recognition

An ANPR camera read fails at the sensor before the algorithm runs. Rolling shutter distorts plate geometry at vehicle speed. Full-frame auto exposure underexposes the plate when a headlight is in the same frame. A module that performs at noon fails at 2 AM on a rain-wet highway. Vadzo Imaging examines how the AR0235 HyperLux SG global shutter architecture, RGB responsivity, programmable ROI exposure, context switching, and -40 to 85 degrees C operating range define an automatic number plate recognition module built for 24-hour deployment.

Vadzo Imaging, a globally trusted provider of high-performance embedded vision systems, today positions the AR0235 Global Shutter Color UVC USB Camera built on the Onsemi HyperLux SG AR0235 sensor for automatic number plate recognition, traffic enforcement, and intelligent traffic system deployments. This module delivers 2.3MP color global shutter output at 1920 x 1200, 120 FPS, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C UVC-compliant output with GPIO hardware trigger and a -40 to 85 degrees C validated operating range.

OCR algorithms decode license plates by measuring character width, spacing, and stroke geometry against trained reference patterns. Rolling shutter distortion compresses or stretches those measurements depending on vehicle direction and speed, pushing character recognition confidence below reliable decode thresholds on plates that are physically legible. The AR0235 global shutter captures all 1920 x 1200 pixels simultaneously. Character spacing in the frame matches character spacing on the plate at any vehicle speed. As a color 120fps high-speed license plate capture camera and RGB Bayer global shutter 1920×1200 ANPR camera, it delivers 17 geometrically accurate frame opportunities per vehicle pass through a standard 4-meter enforcement zone at 100 km/h, giving the recognition pipeline multiple clean reads per vehicle.

A direct headlight in the same frame as a license plate creates a scene luminance ratio that full-frame autoexposure cannot handle without sacrificing the plate zone. The 5×5 statistics engine on the AR0235 drives exposure decisions against a user-defined region of interest-set to the plate zone, it ignores the headlight entirely. At 17.2 ke-responsivity RGB ANPR camera performance and 65.3 dB dynamic range, the sensor holds plate character edge contrast at nighttime roadside illuminance without gain amplification that would smear character edges. The 120FPS Global Shutter USB Camera operates as a day and night color license plate reading camera module through context switching, transitioning between day and night register configurations at the frame boundary without stream interruption.

At 30 FPS a vehicle at 100 km/h produces 4 frame opportunities in a standard 4-meter detection zone. Partial occlusion, angle, or a single dirty plate frame eliminates most of those. At 120 FPS the same vehicle produces 17 opportunities. Built-in flash control on the AR0235 supports synchronized IR illuminator triggering with sub-microsecond timing accuracy, enabling active nighttime plate illumination without visible light strobes that distract drivers. The AR0235 Color 2MP Global Shutter USB 3 Camera GPIO connector exposes both the trigger input for gantry synchronization and the flash control output for illuminator timing from a single module connection. The dual PLL clock global shutter ANPR architecture maintains stable clocking across the full operating temperature range. The sequencer timing control ANPR camera and context switching color global shutter ANPR camera operation handle all mode transitions in hardware without stream interruption.

Most 2MP global shutter modules validate to -20 degrees C at the cold end. Cold-climate roadside enforcement enclosures reach -30 degrees C in winter. That gap is not a specification detail. It is a field failure waiting for January. The AR0235 on the Recon Die validates to -30 degrees C at the sensor and this module operates across -40 to 85 degrees C at the system level. At 252 mW full-resolution power consumption, a four-module enforcement gantry draws approximately 1 watt of sensor-level power from the USB 3.2 Gen 1 bus without a separate power supply, simplifying enclosure thermal design and eliminating external power rail requirements at roadside installation points.

AR0235 HyperLux SG: 2.3MP Color Global Shutter USB Module for ANPR and Traffic Enforcement

The AR0235 HyperLux SG integrates the 1/2.8-inch BSI CMOS sensor into a compact S-Mount M12 module with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C UVC compliance, GPIO trigger input, -40 to 85 degrees C validated operating range, 38mm x 38mm body convertible to 32mm x 32mm, and 13g without lens. As a color global shutter camera license plate recognition and license plate recognition camera module, it connects directly to Windows, Linux, and Android platforms without custom drivers. As a 2MP USB 3 Gen1 color USB camera and industrial-grade color ANPR camera the subsampling color ANPR camera module delivers 245 FPS at 960 x 600 for highway monitoring camera deployments requiring higher temporal density.

Key specs: 2.3MP 1920 x 1200 | Onsemi HyperLux SG AR0235 | 1/2.8 inch BSI CMOS | 2.8 um | Color Global Shutter | 65.3 dB DR | 37 dB SNR | 17.2 ke-/lux*s RGB | 120 FPS 10-bit | 245 FPS 2×2 | USB 3.2 Gen 1 UVC | GPIO | Dual PLL | Context Switching | -40 to 85 degrees C | S-Mount M12 | 13g

Applications Across Traffic Enforcement, ITS, and Embedded Vision Deployments

Toll Enforcement and Highway ANPR: High-Throughput Plate Capture Across Multi-Lane Gantry Deployments

Toll enforcement gantries at highway speeds need geometrically accurate plate reads from multiple lanes simultaneously. Rolling shutter distortion at highway speeds produces skewed plates that push OCR confidence below usable thresholds. The AR0235 Global Shutter Color UVC USB Camera delivers 17 frame opportunities per vehicle pass at 100 km/h with on-chip trigger synchronization locking all gantry modules to the same frame timing. No software coordination. No jitter. Plate reads and speed calculations from all lanes are temporally coincident.

Highway Monitoring Camera and Vehicle Identification: 245 FPS Subsampling for High-Throughput Gantry Coverage

Highway enforcement gantries covering multiple lanes at high vehicle throughput need temporal density and synchronized multi-module capture. The subsampling color ANPR camera module delivers 245 FPS at 960 x 600 for fast-moving vehicle populations. On-chip trigger synchronization locks all gantry modules to the same frame timing for speed measurement and multi-angle vehicle identification on the same vehicle pass.

Intelligent Traffic Camera and Day Night ANPR Camera: Context Switching for 24-Hour Urban Enforcement

Urban intersection enforcement runs through direct sun, street lighting, headlight glare, and pre-dawn darkness within a single cycle. The context switching global shutter traffic camera transitions between daytime and nighttime configurations at the frame boundary. No stream interruption. No dropped frames. 24-hour automatic number plate recognition without operator intervention.

NIR Sensitive Camera for IR-Illuminated Enforcement: Auto White Balance ANPR Color Camera Module

Active IR illumination at 850 nm and 940 nm allows nighttime plate capture without visible light strobes. The AR0235 delivers superior low-light and IR performance as a NIR sensitive camera with BSI pixel architecture. The auto white balance ANPR color camera module ISP maintains plate color accuracy under mixed visible and NIR illumination. Built-in flash control supports synchronized IR illuminator triggering with sub-microsecond timing accuracy.

High Speed Traffic Camera and Traffic Monitoring Vision System: 120fps Color Global Shutter

Vehicle classification by silhouette and dimensional profile requires geometric accuracy on fast-moving subjects. The 120fps full resolution color global shutter ANPR architecture captures vehicle silhouettes correctly at any traffic speed. The high speed traffic camera and traffic monitoring vision system deployment receives 17 complete frames per vehicle pass at 100 km/h, each correctly exposed for the plate and silhouette zone.

“The AR0235 HyperLux SG is known for its global shutter precision and 17.2 ke-/lux*s RGB responsivity, a combination most 2MP color modules at this price tier do not offer simultaneously. The problem with most color global shutter ANPR deployments is that auto exposure is tuned for the full frame, not the plate zone, so headlights corrupt the exposure before the algorithm sees the frame. We built this AR0235 Color 2MP Global Shutter USB 3 Camera with a 5×5 programmable ROI statistics engine and context switching so the plate zone drives the exposure decision and the module transitions between day and night configurations without stream interruption. Traffic enforcement teams get correct plate geometry and correct plate exposure at 120 FPS from the first power-on cycle. That removes the two most common ANPR hardware failures before integration begins.” – Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) Why does a color global shutter camera improve ANPR license plate recognition accuracy over a rolling shutter sensor?

Rolling shutter distortion at vehicle speed skews plate character spacing in the captured frame. OCR algorithms trained on undistorted geometry produce lower confidence on skewed input, and no post-processing step recovers accuracy that was never captured. The AR0235 captures all 1920 x 1200 pixels simultaneously, delivering geometrically correct plate geometry at any vehicle speed. At 120 FPS, the recognition pipeline receives 17 frame opportunities per vehicle pass at 100 km/h. UVC compliant output connects directly to ITS edge computing platforms on Windows and Linux without custom drivers.

2) How does a programmable ROI statistics engine improve day night license plate recognition under headlight glare?

The AR0235 5×5 statistics engine is programmable to any region of the frame. For ANPR, set the ROI to the plate zone. From that point, all exposure decisions are weighted against plate luminance specifically. A headlight at ten times the luminance of the plate sits outside the ROI and has no influence on the exposure calculation. This runs on-chip before the image leaves the sensor. At 65.3 dB dynamic range and 37 dB SNR, the output holds plate character edge contrast at nighttime roadside illuminance without post-processing compensation.

3) What frame rate does a high speed traffic camera need for reliable license plate capture at highway speeds?

Frame rate determines read reliability when plates are partially occluded, angled, or dirty. A single clean frame is enough for a confident OCR read. More frames per pass means more chances to find it. At 100 km/h through a 4-meter zone, 30 FPS delivers 4 chances. 120 FPS delivers 17. At highway speeds above 130 km/h, the transit time compresses further and frame rate advantage increases. The 245 FPS subsampling mode extends this advantage for high-throughput deployments where vehicle spacing is tight and the pipeline needs maximum temporal density per lane.

4) How does on-chip trigger synchronization work for multi-lane intelligent traffic camera gantry deployments?

Software frame sync introduces variable latency from bus scheduling and driver implementation. At 120 FPS, one frame is 8 ms. A few milliseconds of jitter means different gantry modules are capturing different vehicle positions, corrupting speed measurement and multi-angle plate capture. The AR0235 on-chip trigger synchronization starts every module’s exposure at the same electrical edge with sub-microsecond jitter. The GPIO trigger color global shutter traffic camera connector exposes this input directly. Wire a common trigger source to all modules and hardware synchronization is complete.

5) Why does context switching matter for a day night ANPR camera in 24-hour traffic enforcement?

A single register configuration cannot optimize for both direct midday sun and nighttime street lighting. Context switching on the AR0235 stores up to four independent configurations and transitions between them at the frame boundary without stopping the output stream. A daytime context runs standard exposure. A nighttime context runs adjusted gain and ROI-weighted plate exposure. The context switching color global shutter ANPR camera transitions between them automatically. No dropped frames. No re-initialization latency. 24-hour operational continuity without manual intervention.

Availability

The AR0235 Color 2MP Global Shutter USB 3 Camera built on the Onsemi HyperLux SG AR0235 sensor is available now for evaluation and production orders with no minimum order requirement. Evaluation kits include the camera module, S-Mount fixed-focus lens, USB Type-C cable, and platform driver documentation. Browse the full embedded vision camera portfolio at https://www.vadzoimaging.com or contact Vadzo at support@vadzoimaging.com to request an evaluation kit or discuss OEM integration requirements.

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