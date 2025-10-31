Veteran Wall Street Investment Strategist Brian Belski Launches Humilis Investment Strategies, LLC

Humilis Investment Strategies LLC (“HiS”), a newly established portfolio advisory firm, today announced its official launch. The firm offers separately managed account investment models and independent research for private wealth and institutional clients, encapsulating over 35 years of investment strategy, bottoms-up fundamental analysis, and equity portfolio management experience.

Humilis Investment Strategies Founder, CEO & Chief Investment Officer Brian G. Belski



Leadership and Vision

The firm is led by Brian G. Belski, one of North America’s most respected market strategists and a trusted advisor to global investors. Brian previously served as Chief Investment Strategist and leader of the Investment Strategy Group at BMO Capital Markets, where he guided portfolio strategy for some of the world’s largest institutional investors and private wealth clients. In his more than 35-year investment career, Brian has held senior strategy and research positions at BMO, Oppenheimer & Company, Merrill Lynch, and Piper Jaffray, where his consistency in messaging, coupled with process-driven conclusions, helped shape stock market and investment views for decades.

Renowned for his ability to blend deep fundamental analysis with a clear, long-term perspective, Brian is recognized as one of the most accurate and influential strategists in the industry. He is a frequent contributor to CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business News, and BNN, where his market calls are closely followed by investors. Brian’s leadership at Humilis anchors the firm’s mission: to deliver disciplined investment strategies, differentiated insights, and research that empowers investment decisions defined by conviction and humility.

Joining Brian at Humilis are:

Nick Roccanova, CFA – Former Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at BMO Capital Markets, with 20+ years of experience in macroeconomic, fundamental, and quantitative research. Nick has advised institutional and private clients since 2004, with prior roles at Merrill Lynch and Oppenheimer & Company.

Sooyun Hong – Former Portfolio Strategy Analyst at BMO Capital Markets, bringing 20+ years of experience across investment banking and equity research, including positions at DVB Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, and KGI Securities. She specializes in bottoms-up individual security analysis, thematic investment strategies and sector research.

Ryan Edwards – An emerging voice in market strategy and research, Ryan has written extensively on the economy and financial markets through multiple publications. He has built a following by interviewing chief investment strategists and CEOs, producing macroeconomic outlooks and financial commentary targeted to both institutional and retail investors.

Vision

“Humilis was founded on the principle that disciplined strategy and thoughtful research should be defined by conviction and humility,” said Brian. “By combining deep market experience with a process-driven fundamental and thematic approach, our team is uniquely positioned to deliver performance across various market cycles.”

About Humilis Investment Strategies

Humilis Investment Strategies is an equity portfolio advisory firm providing separately managed account investment models and independent research for private wealth and institutional clients.

This article contains general information that is not suitable for everyone and was prepared for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell any security or as an offer to provide investment advice. HiS is a registered investment adviser. For additional information about HiS, including its services and fees, send for the firm’s disclosure brochure using the contact information contained herein or visit advisorinfo.sec.gov.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements that indicate future possibilities. Due to known and unknown risks, other uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially. As such, there is no guarantee that any views and opinions expressed herein will come to pass. Investing involves risk of loss including loss of principal.

For more information: humilisinv.com .

Contact Information

Ryan Edwards

Portfolio Analyst

ryan.edwards@humilisinv.com

239-799-4680

