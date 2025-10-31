SLAM Exploration Presenting at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Jimmy Gravel To Highlight Our Copper, Nickel, Cobalt And Gold Campaigns

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) (“SLAM” or the “Company“) is pleased announce it’s participation in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside from November 2nd to 5th, 2025. You are invited to booth # 336 to meet Jimmy Gravel, Vice President and Director of SLAM Exploration and learn the latest drilling results from our copper, nickel, cobalt and gold projects. Mr. Gravel will also be presenting an update on SLAM’s campaign in pursuit of these critical and precious metals on Tuesday, November 4th at 9:50AM CST (10:50AM EST).

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world’s brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers, and investors. This year’s event will highlight all major asset classes, including critical element and precious metal explorers.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world’s most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America’s most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year’s speakers line-up includes the likes of Matt Taibbi…Rick Rule…Mary Katharine Ham…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…George Gammon…Peter St. Onge…Viva Frei…Robert Kiyosaki…Peter Boockvar…Jim Bianco…Jim Iuorio…Adam Taggart…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Mike Maloney…Alex Green…Dave Collum…Robert Prechter…Robert Helms…Russ Gray…

PLUS Mark Skousen…Lawrence Lepard…Jordan Roy-Byrne…Dan Oliver…Jeff Phillips…Lobo Tiggre…Tavi Costa…Nick Hodge…Chris Powell…Dana Samuelson…Jennifer Shaigec…Rich Checkan…Thom Calandra…Mary Anne & Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Bill Murphy…Gerardo Del Real…Steve Hochberg…Albert Lu…Lindsay Hall…Kerry Stevenson… and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

For additional information, contact

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President

902-273-2387

jimmy@slamexploration.com

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. Diamond drilling is in progress on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) of New Brunswick. The drilling program follows significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024 on the Goodwin project. These include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The Company launched its 2025 exploration program with two new gold discoveries on its wholly-owned Jake Lee claims. SLAM reported eight grab samples with assays ranging from 7.42 grams per tonne (“g/t”) to 94.80 g/t gold in the initial discovery on July 9, 2025. A second discovery comprised quartz float grading 16.20 and 3.78 g/t gold respectively 100 meters southwest of the initial discovery as reported August 28, 2025.The Jake Lee claims are located 25 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. is working on an indicated resource estimated at 922,000 oz at a grade of 2.31 g/t gold plus an inferred resource of 1,334,000 oz at a grade of 2.60 g/t gold. (Reference: “Updated Mineral Resource Statement, Clarence Stream Deposits, New Brunswick, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., March 31, 2022”).

SLAM reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m from the Maisie vein in news releases on December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022. The Company had previously reported a core interval grading 3,955 g/t (127oz) gold Au over 0.1m from the No. 18 vein. These veins are associated with a soil geochemical anomaly that stretches for 3,000 meters along strike. Assays are pending on 900 additional samples to expand the soil coverage and further define the target on this extensive vein system.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2025. SLAM received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on February 28, 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. On March 29, 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM’s corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.

Correction to October 10, 2025, News Release: Further to the Company’s October 10, 2025 news release, there is a correction to the second paragraph and it should read “Under both tranches of the Offering, the Company raised aggregate proceeds of $900,000 through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,250,000 Units”.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

Contact: 506-623-8960

mike@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+:00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s exploration plans at the Goodwin Project, the anticipated scope, timing and results of the current drill program, the potential extension of mineralized zones, and the potential to identify additional mineral resources. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: exploration results that may not confirm anticipated interpretations; delays in exploration programs; availability of drill equipment, contractors, and personnel; increases in costs; changes in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; regulatory changes; environmental risks; operating hazards; delays or inability to obtain required approvals; and other risk factors described in the Company’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis and in other filings with Canadian securities regulators

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

