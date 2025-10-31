Is All-on-4 Always Enough? Dr. Gallardo Discusses Why More Dental Implant Support May Be Necessary

Miami dental specialist Dr. John Paul Gallardo reveals how advancements in full-arch restoration allow for customized implant configurations that improve comfort, stability, and long-term outcomes.

Dental implant technology continues to evolve, providing patients who have lost most or all of their teeth with long-lasting, natural-looking alternatives to removable dentures. One of the most popular full-arch solutions, known as All-on-4, has become widely recognized for restoring complete function and aesthetics using just four dental implants per arch. However, according to Dr. John Paul Gallardo of Gallardo Periodontics & Implant Dentistry in Miami, FL, not every case can be adequately supported with only four implants.

Dr. John Paul Gallardo, DDS, PA

Dr. Gallardo is recognized for his expertise in minimally invasive implant techniques.

In many patients, additional implants-sometimes referred to as All-on-X-may be necessary to achieve long-term stability, balance, and the most natural result possible.

Understanding the All-on-4 Concept

“All-on-4” refers to a method of anchoring a full arch of replacement teeth onto four strategically placed dental implants. Two are usually positioned near the front of the mouth and two toward the back, allowing for even distribution of force when biting and chewing. This technique has revolutionized full-mouth restoration by offering a fixed, functional solution that avoids the inconvenience of removable dentures.

As Dr. Gallardo explains in one of his educational videos, “Traditionally, the All-on-4 basically means four implants per arch. So if we need to replace all the teeth on the top, we place four implants and then a fixed arch of teeth is secured completely onto those four implants.”

While this approach works well for many patients, there are situations where four implants do not provide the optimal level of support-particularly in individuals with bone loss, complex anatomy, or other structural challenges.

Why “Four” Isn’t Always Enough

Every patient’s mouth is unique, and several factors determine whether four implants can reliably support an entire arch of teeth. Dr. Gallardo highlights three of the most important considerations: bone density, age, and what’s known as the anterior-posterior (AP) spread, or the distance between the implants at the front and back of the mouth.

“Sometimes, depending on the age of the patient, the density of the bone, and the AP spread, we want to have connection points that are toward the front teeth, but also toward the molars,” Dr. Gallardo explains. “Sometimes we can’t accomplish that with four, so we might add a fifth or sixth implant.”

Adding one or two additional implants can expand the foundation, distribute biting forces more evenly, and enhance long-term durability-particularly in patients with lower bone density or reduced space between anatomical landmarks like the sinus cavities or nerves.

From All-on-4 to All-on-X: Adapting to Each Patient

“All-on-X” is a broader term encompassing implant-supported restorations that use more than four fixtures-commonly five, six, or even more per arch. The goal is the same: to provide a permanent, fixed set of replacement teeth that look and feel natural. What changes is the number and placement of the implants used to achieve ideal balance and strength.

In some cases, the treatment plan begins as an All-on-4 but shifts to All-on-6 during surgery once the anatomy is fully evaluated. “As we were planning the case, we anticipated that we might have to turn this from an All-on-4 to an All-on-6,” says Dr. Gallardo in one of his patient case reviews. “The reason was that the spread of the implants-the distance between the front implants and the back implants-was too small. We wanted to be able to get as many teeth as possible.”

During this procedure, the patient’s sinus anatomy required special consideration. “The sinuses were extremely low,” Dr. Gallardo notes. “So we used a ‘teeth express’ approach, placing shorter but very wide implants in the position of the first molars so we could get the implant in the right position without invading the sinus.”

A Precision Approach to Complex Anatomy

In advanced cases like this, Dr. Gallardo emphasizes precision and bone preservation. Rather than performing a full sinus lift, his team prepared the bone carefully to accommodate wide implants while keeping the procedure minimally invasive.

“We drilled the bone and made what we call the osteotomy, right up to the sinus membrane,” he explains. “Then we added growth factors to help lift the membrane just slightly-not a full sinus lift or graft, but just enough to place the two fixtures and have a good AP spread. That way, the patient can have [teeth] as far back as possible.”

This technique demonstrates the adaptability of All-on-X dentistry: tailoring the implant configuration to the individual’s bone anatomy and restorative goals, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all model.

Predictable Outcomes and Long-Term Stability

The long-term success of any full-arch dental implant restoration depends on careful planning and a stable foundation. For patients with strong bone quality and sufficient spacing, All-on-4 can deliver outstanding results. For others, especially those with reduced bone volume, adding one or two more implants may make a significant difference in function and comfort over time.

All-on-X approaches can also improve the design of the final prosthesis, allowing for a more even distribution of biting forces and a fuller arch of teeth that extends to the molar region-important for both aesthetics and chewing efficiency.

Dr. Gallardo often highlights this balance between precision and predictability in treatment planning. His approach prioritizes minimally invasive techniques whenever possible while ensuring that the long-term structural support of the restoration is never compromised.

Restoring Confidence and Function

For many patients, the decision to move forward with dental implants is not just about replacing teeth-it’s about restoring confidence, oral health, and quality of life. Whether a patient qualifies for All-on-4 or benefits from additional implant support through All-on-X, the overarching goal remains the same: a stable, natural-looking smile that lasts.

At Gallardo Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, Dr. Gallardo combines advanced imaging, computer-guided surgical planning, and years of experience in complex implant procedures to achieve predictable outcomes for patients throughout South Florida. He emphasizes that every case is unique, and the treatment plan-including the number and placement of implants-should be carefully tailored to the individual’s anatomy to ensure long-term success.

About Dr. John Paul Gallardo and Gallardo Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Dr. John Paul Gallardo is a renowned Miami periodontist and dental implant specialist with more than two decades of experience in advanced periodontal care and restorative dentistry. He is recognized for his expertise in minimally invasive implant techniques and comprehensive treatment of complex dental cases.

Working alongside Dr. Ismael Khouly, the practice offers a full spectrum of procedures-from laser-assisted periodontal therapy and bone regeneration to full-arch implant rehabilitation-all performed in a modern, patient-centered environment. Gallardo Periodontics & Implant Dentistry continues to serve as a leading destination for patients seeking precision, comfort, and long-term oral health solutions.

Learn More

Patients interested in exploring whether All-on-4 or All-on-X is the right option for them can visit Gallardo Periodontics & Implant Dentistry for more information. To schedule a consultation at the Miami office, or to contact the practice directly, visit the contact page.

SOURCE: Gallardo Periodontics and Implant Dentistry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire