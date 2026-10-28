VeriSilicon Introduces GLTiny™ 3D GPU Programming Model for Ultra-Low-Power, Memory-Efficient Wearable Devices

Optimized GLTiny Model Brings Rich 3D Graphics to Resource-Constrained Wearable Devices Powered by OpenGL ES GPUs

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VeriSilicon (688521.SH) announced GLTiny, an innovative 3D Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) programming model designed for wearable devices with stringent power and memory constraints. Featuring a streamlined Application Programming Interface (API) and an ultra-lightweight driver, GLTiny enables developers to leverage the 3D graphics capabilities of VeriSilicon’s Nano OpenGL ES GPU IP series for next-generation smartwatches, smart glasses, and other resource-constrained wearable devices.

Based on VeriSilicon’s extensive experience in wearable graphics applications, GLTiny incorporates configurable rendering functions that enable developers to easily define their rendering requirements while efficiently utilizing the underlying OpenGL ES GPU capabilities. This streamlined approach dramatically reduces driver memory footprint and CPU overhead, delivering improved power efficiency and optimized performance for resource-constrained wearable devices.

GLTiny provides native rendering support for standard glTF™ 3D models, allowing developers to directly import glTF content and render it through GLTiny APIs. It supports key features such as lighting models, skeletal skinning, and morph targets, as well as full glTF animation support, including flexible playback, switching between animation clips, and playback speed control. GLTiny also supports visual effects such as Gaussian blur and ripple effects, with simplified APIs designed to streamline 3D graphics development. In addition, GLTiny can be combined with VeriSilicon’s VGLite vector graphics driver to form an innovative hybrid driver, enabling coordinated rendering of 2.5D vector graphics and 3D models within the same frame.

“Power consumption and memory footprint are two of the most critical considerations in wearable devices, where delivering rich visual experiences within stringent resource constraints is essential,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the IP Division at VeriSilicon. “Leveraging our extensive experience in wearable graphics and close collaboration with leading wearable SoC and device manufacturers, we developed GLTiny to address these challenges. Building on the success of VeriSilicon’s VGLite 2.5D GPU programming model, which has become a de facto industry standard for lightweight 2.5D graphics, GLTiny represents another important advancement in our graphics technology portfolio. Designed for seamless integration with the established wearable graphics content development ecosystem, GLTiny operates on VeriSilicon’s Nano OpenGL ES GPU IP series, enabling device manufacturers to deliver increasingly sophisticated visual experiences while meeting the stringent power and memory requirements of next-generation wearable devices.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is a leading publicly listed provider of custom silicon solutions, with a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of semiconductor IPs, and a long-standing focus on AI ASIC custom silicon. For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com

Media Contact: press@verisilicon.com

glTF™ is a trademark of The Khronos Group Inc.

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SOURCE VeriSilicon