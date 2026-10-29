EAW Expands Presence Across Florida and the Caribbean With HWPco

SUWANEE, GA, OCTOBER 29, 2026 – Integrators, rental companies and venues across Florida and the Caribbean now have a local partner to help them specify, deploy and support premium loudspeaker systems. Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®),a global innovator of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, announces that HWPco, a manufacturers’ representative firm based in the Southeast US, has expanded its EAW representation to include Florida and the Caribbean, building on the company’s existing coverage of the Southeast.

HWPco’s Florida representation includes the Panhandle, Central and Southern Florida. The expansion also positions HWPco to grow EAW’s presence throughout the Caribbean, where demand for high-performance professional audio systems continues to grow across hospitality, houses of worship, live entertainment and other professional applications.

For HWPco, the expansion represents a natural progression of its relationship with EAW and a significant investment in providing customers with a more localized level of sales and technical support. “EAW has been one of the most respected names in live sound for decades, and it’s an honor to have them on our line card for the past few years in the Southeast,” says Kevin Duthu, Director of Operations and Principal at HWPco. “Extending coverage into Florida was the natural next step to expand and amplify their story. They haven’t taken their foot off the gas pedal, and we’re extremely excited for what’s next.”

According to Duthu, the expanded territory reflects a clear opportunity to bring EAW’s premium loudspeaker solutions closer to integrators, rental companies and end users, while providing hands-on product demonstrations, education and technical support. “These are markets with real demand for premium loudspeaker systems, and we now have the people and the plan to serve them properly. Florida isn’t a market you dabble in. It rewards those that show up with local presence and follow-through with on-site demos, training and support.”

He adds, “The Caribbean is a far more sophisticated market than people assume with resorts, houses of worship and live venues, all specifying at a high level. A structured, tiered coverage model lets us treat it like the real opportunity it is, rather than a one-off export play.”

TJ Smith, President of EAW, says, “Our customers need more than a great loudspeaker. They need a partner who knows their market and will be there before, during and after the install. HWPco has proven that as an EAW partner in the Southeast, customers in Florida and the Caribbean are going to feel the difference.”[AE1] [TS2]

The expansion reinforces EAW’s commitment to working through experienced regional partners with the market knowledge and technical resources to help customers deliver powerful, even sound to every seat.

Integrators, consultants, rental companies and venue operators in Florida and the Caribbean can schedule a demonstration or training session by contacting HWPco at https://hwpco.com/contact-us/.

“We’re genuinely excited to get to work. EAW’s product story is compelling on its own, and it lands even harder with the right people in the room,” concludes Duthu.

[AE1]@TJ Smith are you good with this quote?

[TS2]Looks good, thanks