The Future of AI 3D Character Workflows: Reallusion CC 5.2 Turns Meshes into Living Characters

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Reallusion takes a major leap toward a unified AI character production pipeline. From AI 3D model generation and character wrapping to automatic rigging, wearable outfits, and real-time animation, CC 5.2 brings the essential tools into one connected ecosystem.

Find out more about the CC 5.2 updates in this video.

Generate it. Wrap it. Dress it. Animate it. All in Character Creator.

CC 5.2 solves the industry’s most tedious bottleneck by bridging the gap between raw asset generation and production-ready rigging. The update introduces two powerhouse features: a cutting-edge AI 3D Model Generator and an intelligent Character Wrapping tool. Together, they allow creators to jump from a simple concept or un-rigged sculpt to a fully animatable character in seconds.

“With CC 5.2, users can transform images into fully functional CC characters,” said Charles Chen, CEO of Reallusion. “Artists are no longer limited by the technical demands of 3D modeling, character rigging, or clothing creation. By integrating AI-powered model generation, intuitive wrapping tools, and automatic skin weighting for wearable outfits directly into Character Creator, we’re breaking down technical barriers and empowering artists to bring their imagination to life—creating fully dressed, production-ready characters faster and more easily than ever before.”

Key Innovations in the FREE Character Creator 5.2 Update

AI 3D Model Generator: Empowering artists with rapid prototyping via Text-to-3D and Image-to-3D workflows. Users can instantly generate full characters or modular 3D assets like hair, heads, clothing, and props.

Empowering artists with rapid prototyping via Text-to-3D and Image-to-3D workflows. Users can instantly generate full characters or modular 3D assets like hair, heads, clothing, and props. CC Character Wrap: A game-changing breakthrough that converts virtually any humanoid model into native CC topology, unlocking facial and body animation, morph customization, wearable outfits, and the entire CC content ecosystem.

A game-changing breakthrough that converts virtually any humanoid model into native CC topology, unlocking facial and body animation, morph customization, wearable outfits, and the entire CC content ecosystem. Wearable Outfit Design System: A beautiful 3D garment isn’t necessarily wearable. CC 5.2 bridges that gap with integrated tools to transform AI-generated clothing, accessories, and hairstyles into optimized, rigged, and layered character assets.

Exclusive Upgrade Offers & AI Cloud Plans

Reallusion AI Cloud brings leading AI services together under one unified credit system, supporting everything from 3D generation and motion capture to AI image, video, and audio creation.

To celebrate the launch, Reallusion is offering incredible value to both loyal users and newcomers:

Existing CC5 Users: Can upgrade to version 5.2 completely free of charge. Additionally, they can claim 500 free AI Points to instantly begin experimenting with AI Mesh Gen.

Can upgrade to version 5.2 completely free of charge. Additionally, they can claim 500 free AI Points to instantly begin experimenting with AI Mesh Gen. New Purchasers: Every new purchase of Character Creator 5.2 will automatically include the AI Cloud Plan (Starter) to kickstart their AI character creation journey.

Character Creator 5.2 transforms raw concepts into deployment-ready assets, integrating seamlessly with all major industry-standard game engines and 3D software.

Availability

Character Creator 5.2 is available starting today. For more information on features or to claim your AI Cloud Plan, visit:

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SOURCE Reallusion Inc.