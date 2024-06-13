VENTURE 10 STUDIO GROUP AND PANGEA ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH VR DATING SHOW “LOVATAR”

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Venture 10 Studio Group and Pangea Entertainment Productions are excited to unveil their strategic partnership to create “Lovatar™,” an innovative VR dating show poised to redefine the landscape of unscripted entertainment where those unlucky in IRL love turn to virtual reality to find the one.

Lovatar™ is an unscripted dating series that invites audiences to explore the dynamics of romance in both virtual and real worlds.

The series introduces viewers to participants who navigate the complexities of presenting themselves through virtual avatars (Lovatars) while forging connections by playing games together, hangouts, meetups, virtual and IRL dates. As bonds deepen, players must ultimately decide whether to continue their relationships in virtual reality or take the leap to meet in real life, testing the authenticity of their connections.

Dating as avatars allows players to present their most authentic selves, but will their virtual love endure the physical world?

“Lovatar is the perfect show to present the multidisciplinary and transmedia storytelling capabilities of Pangea Entertainment Productions, and Venture 10 is the ideal partner to bring Lovatar to wide audiences,” Julia Zarro, CEO and founder of ZED INK and co-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said.

Rick de Oliveira, Executive Producer at Venture 10 Studio Group, added, “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our journey together with Pangea. By merging V10’s distribution capabilities with Pangea’s innovative approach, we’re ready to deliver a series that not only entertains but also challenges perceptions of identity and connection in the digital age.”

“This alliance with Venture 10 is the latest milestone in Pangea Entertainment Production’s broad strategy to join with dynamic companies that share our vision of creating new forms of entertainment combining the latest in technological advancement,” Dr. Nir Ben-Lavi, co-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said.

About Pangea Entertainment Productions

Pangea Entertainment Productions LLC is a multi-disciplinary media studio specializing in the development, production, and execution of premium, future-forward content and transformative experiences. Launched in 2023 and led by industry veterans David Falk, Jon Miller and Peter Moore, Pangea aims to maximize audience engagement through a holistic storytelling approach, spanning TV, digital streaming, video games, live events, VR, merchandise, the metaverse, social platforms, and apps. The team includes a diverse array of storytellers, gamers, artists, and innovators dedicated to uniting the world through creativity and self-expression.

About V10 Entertainment

V10 Entertainment is a private equity backed media company focused on unscripted content production and investment in companies with owned IP or economic rights. In 2023, V10 acquired both Venture 10 Studio Group along with the studio’s flagship asset, Vin Di Bona Productions, producer of America’s Funniest Home Videos for ABC.

