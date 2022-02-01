Future Technologies Continues Energy Market Development with West Texas Office Expansion and Technology Showcase

Future Technologies Establishes Commitment to West Texas Oil & Gas Operators With Opening Of New Office and Local Customer Event.

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedworker–Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”), a North American Lead System Integrator, has established its presence in the West Texas oil region since introducing a dedicated office there last month. This week, members of the Future Technologies team were on-site for a ribbon cutting to mark the official opening of the Midland, TX office. The network solution provider observed the achievement by hosting a technology showcase and networking event at for local oil & gas customers, as part of its 2024 Living Lab Road Show series. Hosted alongside ecosystem partners Nokia, Cambium Networks, and SEMTECH/Sierra Wireless, the event provided customers with a deep dive into the fundamentals of private cellular networks, fixed wireless access solutions, and LoRaWan, with live demonstrations of applicable use cases, such as Connected Worker, Remote Expert, Computer Vision and IoT Sensors.









“We’re seeing significant growth in private cellular in the Oil & Gas industry – the nature of its operations, paired with remote environments and the need for common sense use cases, namely safety and connected worker, makes it the perfect candidate for a Private 5G Network,” said Dave Rumore, Chief Revenue Officer, Future Technologies. “We have been supporting our expansion into this market, and the company’s overall growth trajectory, by strategically adding key personnel in recent months.”

Placed at the helm as Branch Manager of the new Midland office is Alex Barber, a U.S. Army Veteran who has been with Future Technologies for over a decade. First joining as a Field Services Technician and eventually working his way up to Construction Manager, Mr. Barber is now applying his 12+ years of experience to lay the Future Tech foundation in the Southwest region.

“Future Technologies has been delivering solutions for customers in this region for a number of years, but having a physical location here definitely lends itself to more efficiencies, in terms of local manpower and inventory,” said Teri Maher, who joined as Vice President of Sales in March of this year. Teri brings 13+ years of sales experience, with over 10 years dedicated to offering end-to-end industrial wireless communication solutions in key vertical markets, specifically Oil & Gas. The company also welcomed Sriharsha Ogoti as Vice President of Operations, who will be driving delivery for these large scale private cellular deployments, and Dallas-based Sandeep Chandwani as a Senior Solution Architect, who brings 15+ years of network infrastructure design experience.

The Midland, TX office was established to support energy customers, specifically with operations in the Permian, DJ, and Powder River Basins. The office will be a home base for local Communication Technicians, Fiber Technicians, as well as Tiger Teams (break/fix). In addition to an inventory of products and parts, the Midland branch will offer a host of services including:

Site Development

Ground Civil Construction

Tower Civil Construction

Turnkey Microwave & Fixed Broadband Installation

Tower & Ground Audits

Fiber Installation and Repair

Private LTE/5G Deployments

Future Technologies also offers Virtual and In-Person Tours of its Intel-sponsored Private 5G Living Lab located at its Atlanta, GA-based headquarters.

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is celebrating its 25th year in the industry, starting out as a Satellite Integrator in 1999 and growing into its current position as a Lead System Integrator (LSI) supporting Fortune 5000 and Federal Government Clients. Future Technologies specializes in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – Manufacturing, DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies has also invested into a Living Lab at its Atlanta-based headquarters to provide a showcase of Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing/MEC and, most importantly, industry specific use cases, such as Connected Worker, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions. To Request a Virtual or In-Person tour of the Living Lab please contact: Request a Tour or visit futuretechllc.com

