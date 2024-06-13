Bowling Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 235.54 million from 2024-2028, Rise in number of bowling centers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global bowling equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 235.54 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period. Rise in number of bowling centers is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in bowling equipment. However, high cost of maintenance and upkeep in bowling centers poses a challenge. Key market players include BowlGenesis, Brunswick Bowling Products LLC, Dexter Shoe Co., EPCO Manufacturing, FUNK North America, MOTIV Bowling, Moxy Bowling Products, Pyramid Bowling Inc., QubicaAMF Europe spa, Storm Products Inc., Strikeforce Bowling LLC, Turbo, and US Bowling Corp..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 – 2022 Segment Covered Application (Sporting goods retailers, Department stores, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online retail, and Others), Type (Bowling balls, Bowling pins, and Bowling accessories), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled BowlGenesis, Brunswick Bowling Products LLC, Dexter Shoe Co., EPCO Manufacturing, FUNK North America, MOTIV Bowling, Moxy Bowling Products, Pyramid Bowling Inc., QubicaAMF Europe spa, Storm Products Inc., Strikeforce Bowling LLC, Turbo, and US Bowling Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global bowling equipment market has experienced significant growth due to technological innovations. Advanced lane surfaces and synthetic materials offer superior durability and playability. Scoring systems have been enhanced with touch-screen interfaces, video animation, and social media integration. Automated pinsetter and ball return systems improve operational efficiency and maintenance processes. Lighting and audiovisual technologies create captivating environments, increasing the demand for bowling equipment. Cloud-based management systems, IoT sensors, and predictive maintenance algorithms optimize equipment performance and usage patterns.

The bowling equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on advanced technology and innovative products. Producers are introducing cutting-edge balls, such as reactive and urethane covers, to improve performance and accuracy. Ball sizes and weights are also being considered for various player abilities. The use of sensors and apps to track scores and analyze performance is becoming increasingly popular. Additionally, customizable shoes and protective gear are trending to cater to individual preferences. Overall, the market is driven by the desire for better bowling experiences and the integration of technology to enhance performance.

Market Challenges

The global bowling equipment market faces challenges due to high maintenance and operational costs. Bowling centers bear substantial expenses for lane and equipment upkeep, which can strain their financial resources. These costs may lead to increased fees for consumers, potentially deterring casual players and hindering market growth. Additionally, high operational costs may limit investments in new technology and facility improvements, impacting consumer experience negatively.

The bowling equipment market faces several challenges. Consumers seek innovative products, such as cover stocks and ball surfaces. These improvements should provide better performance and accuracy. However, manufacturing costs are a concern. The cost of raw materials and labor can impact profitability. Additionally, regulations and certifications add complexity. Brands must ensure their products meet safety and performance standards.

Furthermore, marketing and distribution channels require attention. Reaching consumers through effective channels and pricing strategies is essential. Lastly, keeping up with technological advancements is crucial. Balancing innovation and affordability is a significant challenge for market players.

Segment Overview

Application

1.1 Sporting goods retailers

1.2 Department stores

1.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets

1.4 Online retail

1.5 Others

Type

2.1 Bowling balls

2.2 Bowling pins

2.3 Bowling accessories

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sporting goods retailers- The sporting goods retailers segment significantly impacts the global bowling equipment market, acting as a bridge between manufacturers and consumers. Retailers offer a wide array of bowling equipment, catering to various customer needs and preferences. They prioritize customer experience, product variety, and technology integration.

Virtual reality experiences and expert guidance enhance shopping experiences. Retailers continuously expand product offerings and leverage technology to broaden reach and improve convenience. Online platforms, secure payment options, and virtual fitting tools facilitate seamless purchases. These factors collectively boost demand for bowling equipment in the retail sector.

Research Analysis

The bowling equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years, fueled by urbanization and the adoption of Western leisure activities as part of a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. This global population trend has led to increased demand for advanced technologies that enhance the gaming experience, such as custom bowling balls with various cover stocks and weight blocks, scoring consoles, and pinspotters.

Bowlers of all genders seek to improve their performance and enjoyment of the sport, leading to a thriving market for bowling accessories. The target market for these products includes individuals looking to reduce stress levels and increase their happiness index through engaging in social and recreational activities. The bowling industry continues to innovate, providing bowlers with the best possible experience on the lane surface.

Market Research Overview

The Bowling Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products used in the sport of bowling. These include balls, shoes, protective gear such as gloves and headgear, bowling bags, and other accessories like ball racks and bowling pins. Bowling balls come in various materials like plastic, urethane, and reactive resin, each offering distinct advantages in terms of performance and durability.

Shoes are designed with slip-resistant soles to ensure optimal traction on the bowling lane. Protective gear is essential to prevent injuries during play. The market for bowling equipment is driven by the growing popularity of bowling as a recreational activity and the increasing number of bowling centers worldwide. Additionally, technological advancements in the design and manufacturing of bowling equipment continue to shape the market landscape.

