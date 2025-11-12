Through this partnership, Veem and YeePay combine their licensed payment infrastructures in North America and Asia – enabling secure, compliant, and seamless cross-border transactions between two of the world’s most dynamic business regions.

Veem, a leading global payments platform, announced a strategic partnership with YeePay, one of China’s largest and most trusted payment technology companies, today at the Singapore FinTech Festival. The partnership enables both companies to strengthen their international reach: YeePay will extend its services across North America through Veem’s network, while Veem will use YeePay’s infrastructure to deepen its presence across Asia-particularly in the rapidly growing travel and hospitality sectors.

Veem x Yeepay Partnership

Veem and YeePay Partner to Expand Global Payment Capabilities Between Asia and North America

Through this collaboration, YeePay and Veem will connect their payout and collection infrastructures, allowing businesses in both regions to move funds seamlessly across borders. The integration brings together Veem’s established payment rails in Western markets and YeePay’s reach and regulatory expertise in China, creating a faster, compliant, and more localized payment experience for businesses of all sizes.

“Asia continues to be one of the most dynamic markets for business growth, and our partnership with YeePay allows Veem to better serve companies transacting across the region,” said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. “This collaboration extends our global coverage while unlocking new verticals – like travel and tourism – where fast, compliant cross-border payments are critical.”

“This partnership with Veem marks an important milestone for YeePay’s international expansion,” said Yu Chen, Co-Founder & President of YeePay. “By combining YeePay’s deep payment capabilities in China with Veem’s strong presence in North America, we can jointly deliver a frictionless experience for global businesses – helping Chinese companies grow abroad and North American businesses reach Asian consumers with ease.”

Together, Veem and YeePay will provide integrated payment services that cover both sides of the transaction, from supplier payouts and customer collections to multi-currency settlement and reconciliation. The companies also plan to collaborate on co-marketing efforts and shared product initiatives to accelerate adoption across their ecosystems.

About Veem

Trusted by more than 1.1 million users in over 100 countries, Veem is a market leader in automating accounts payable and receivable for businesses. Veem has revolutionized business payments by empowering finance teams with features like multi-rail transfers, invoice management, and flexible payment options. Veem adheres to strict global compliance and data protection standards, ensuring secure and reliable transactions across every market it serves. Learn more at www.veem.com .

About Yeepay

Founded in 2003, YeePay is one of China’s leading licensed third-party payment service providers, regulated by the People’s Bank of China. YeePay serves more than 5 million enterprise clients across industries including aviation, travel, retail, e-commerce, fintech, and digital government services.

With an annual transaction volume of almost ¥3 trillion Yuan (~$340+ billion USD) YeePay supports payments in over 60 currencies across more than 200 countries and regions. Its innovative, compliant, and secure payment solutions connect global businesses with Chinese consumers, while also helping Chinese enterprises expand abroad.

Leveraging deep local expertise, advanced technology, and strong industry partnerships, YeePay plays a pivotal role in enabling seamless cross-border transactions and driving the growth of international commerce in and out of China.

Find out more at: global.yeepay.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Veem Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire