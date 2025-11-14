Donath Facial Plastic Surgery Announces Annual Open House

Donath Facial Plastic Surgery will host its annual open house on November 14, offering guests a chance to meet providers, explore treatments, and enjoy special promotions both in-person and online.

Donath Facial Plastic Surgery has announced the return of its annual Fabulous Friday Open House, a much-anticipated community event offering patients and guests exclusive savings, giveaways, and an inside look at the practice’s full range of surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation services. The event will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025, featuring both in-person and online participation options.

The in-person open house will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the practice’s state-of-the-art facility in Cincinnati, where guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Eat Well Catering, meet the expert providers, and learn more about treatment options available throughout the year. In addition to mingling with the team, attendees can participate in the event’s popular raffles, including a chance to win free Botox for a year and swag bags valued at over $300, available while supplies last.

For those unable to attend in person, the online portion of the event will run from 6:30 AM to midnight, allowing participants to take advantage of special gift card promotions-the practice’s biggest savings of the year. Gift cards may be purchased digitally and applied toward a wide variety of facial rejuvenation services, with some restrictions. Details are available on the practice’s social media channels and website.

A Community Tradition in Facial Aesthetics

Each November, Donath Facial Plastic Surgery hosts this event to thank patients for their trust and to welcome new visitors interested in exploring aesthetic care in a relaxed, educational setting. The open house has become a hallmark of the practice’s calendar, giving guests an opportunity to experience the same warmth and professionalism that define the practice year-round.

The event reflects the leadership and vision of Dr. Alexander S. Donath, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon recognized internationally for his expertise in advanced techniques and natural-looking outcomes. A respected educator and frequent lecturer, Dr. Donath has earned numerous “Top Doctor” honors and continues to advance the field of aesthetic medicine through innovation and patient-centered care.

At Donath Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Donath and his team focus exclusively on the face and neck, offering specialized expertise in facial rejuvenation and advanced procedures tailored to each patient’s goals. The annual open house allows patients to see this expertise in action-learning directly from providers about treatment options, recovery expectations, and individualized care plans.

Expert Providers and Personalized Care

The open house also highlights the skill and collaboration of the practice’s highly trained aesthetic providers. Under Dr. Donath’s guidance, the team includes nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed medical aestheticians who bring years of experience in facial rejuvenation and skincare.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet providers including Mary, MSN, CNP, CANS; Deb, RN; Nicole, MSN, FNP-C; Sam, MSN, FNP-C; Katie, Medical Aesthetician; and Jessica, Medical Aesthetician-each dedicated to delivering outstanding results with a compassionate approach.

Together, they provide a seamless continuum of care that combines surgical precision with the artistry of non-surgical treatments, all within a supportive, physician-led environment. More information about the team can be found on the Our Providers page of the practice website.

Services Showcased During the Event

Guests attending the November open house can expect to learn about a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical options tailored to meet individual aesthetic goals.

Among the surgical procedures offered, Dr. Donath’s signature Luxelift stands out for its natural and long-lasting rejuvenation. This advanced facelift technique addresses facial aging at deeper tissue levels, helping restore youthful contours while preserving a patient’s natural expression. The Luxelift reflects Dr. Donath’s philosophy of subtle, personalized enhancement designed to help patients look like the best version of themselves-not someone else.

Other facial procedures frequently discussed during consultations include rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, brow lift, and facial contouring procedures that refine and balance overall facial harmony. Each surgical option is performed with a focus on safety, artistry, and individualized planning.

For those interested in less invasive treatments, the practice also offers an extensive menu of non-surgical rejuvenation services, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser skin resurfacing, and lip augmentation. These procedures provide effective, customizable options for patients seeking subtle refinement or maintenance between larger treatments.

Event attendees can expect to see demonstrations and learn about how these non-surgical treatments complement the practice’s surgical offerings, providing a comprehensive pathway for aesthetic care at every stage of life.

A Blend of Education, Savings, and Community

While the event’s promotional offerings are a highlight, the open house is primarily an educational opportunity for current and prospective patients. By providing direct access to knowledgeable providers, the team at Donath Facial Plastic Surgery helps attendees make informed decisions about their options and feel more comfortable discussing aesthetic goals.

The atmosphere during the event is designed to be welcoming and informative, with team members available to answer questions and offer personalized guidance. Guests can explore new services, view before-and-after results, and gain insight into emerging technologies shaping the field of aesthetic medicine.

The online portion of the event ensures accessibility for those unable to visit the Cincinnati office in person. With extended hours for online participation-from early morning through midnight-patients can conveniently purchase discounted gift cards, learn more about available treatments, and take advantage of limited-time offers from anywhere.

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence

Dr. Donath’s approach to patient care centers on natural results, precision, and trust. By combining advanced surgical skill with the latest non-invasive techniques, he and his team have earned a reputation as leaders in facial aesthetics throughout Cincinnati and beyond.

Events such as Fabulous Friday underscore the practice’s ongoing commitment to education, transparency, and patient satisfaction. They also reflect the collaborative spirit of the team-one that values building lasting relationships and supporting each individual’s journey toward greater confidence and self-expression.

Event Details and Participation

Fabulous Friday Annual Open House

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Time:

Online Gift Card Event – 6:30 AM to Midnight

In-Person Open House – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: Donath Facial Plastic Surgery, Cincinnati, Ohio

Special Offers: Gift card savings, swag bags (while supplies last), and a chance to win free Botox for a year.

How to Participate: Visit Donath Facial Plastic Surgery or call the office for details.

For inquiries or to RSVP, please visit the Contact Us page or call 513-891-5438. Additional information and updates can be found on the practice’s Instagram pages (@dr_alex_donath and @donathfacialplastics).

About Donath Facial Plastic Surgery

Donath Facial Plastic Surgery is a premier aesthetic practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, specializing exclusively in facial and neck procedures. Led byDr. Alexander S. Donath, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, the practice offers a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical treatments, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, Botox, fillers, and skin rejuvenation. The team is dedicated to delivering natural-looking results with the highest standards of safety and patient care. Learn more at www.cincyfacialplastics.com.

Contact Information

Julie Goodchild

julie@drdonath.com

513-891-5438

