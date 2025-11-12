Fineqia Cross-Lists Bitcoin Yield ETP (YBTC) and FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (YADA) on gettex

Fineqia International Inc. (“Fineqia”) (CSE:FNQ)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a European issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs) permitted to allocate part of the underlying digital assets for decentralized finance (DeFi) yield, announces the cross-listing of its Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker:YBTC; ISIN: LI1444931821) and FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield Exchange Traded Note (ETN) (Ticker:YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) on gettex, the trading venue operated by Bayerische Börse AG (the Munich Stock Exchange).

The cross-listing adds an additional German trading venue for the two products, alongside cost-effective execution parameters offered by gettex. In H1 2025, gettex recorded a 53% year-on-year increase in orders and a 71% rise in stock-exchange turnover across all asset classes, with structured-securities turnover up 76% versus 2024. [i]

“Investors can now access Bitcoin yield and Cardano DeFi returns through the same regulated exchange infrastructure they use for traditional securities. That’s the entire point of what we’ve built at Fineqia – removing friction between institutional capital and digital asset opportunities,” said Fineqia’s CFO, Warren Sergeant.

Product description:

YADA provides exchange-traded exposure to Cardano (ADA) with a variable yield component generated from DeFi activity on the Cardano network.

YBTC provides exchange-traded exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) with a variable yield component generated from DeFi activity.

This cross-listing forms part of Fineqia’s ongoing European exchange presence and adds to the venues on which its digital-asset ETPs and ETNs are admitted to trading.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (CSE: FNQ; Frankfurt: FNQA) gives investors institutional-grade exposure to blockchain-based decentralised finance (DeFi). Through its European subsidiary, Fineqia AG, the company issues crypto-asset-backed exchange-traded products (ETPs) under permissions across select European markets. Current listings include the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker: YBTC; ISIN: LI1444931821).

Fineqia also invests in businesses tokenising real-world assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi, and blockchain protocols. Learn more at fineqia.com and follow us on X (@FineqiaPlatform), LinkedIn, Medium, and Bluesky (@fineqia.bsky.social).

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union’s (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU’s single market.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Warren Sergeant, Chief Financial Officer

E. warren.sergeant@fineqia.com

T. +44 78187 11024

Aayushi Jain, Marketing Manager

E. pr@fineqia.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) (“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker: YBTC, ISIN: LI1444931821) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice. Any stated or “target” yield is illustrative only and not guaranteed; actual returns may be lower, higher, or negative, and may vary with market conditions. Investors should not rely on a target yield as an indicator of future performance, and capital is fully at risk.

