VB Spine Completes Transaction of Augmented Reality Spine Platform from Augmedics

VB Spine builds momentum with quick closing and will immediately begin transitioning the xvision Spine System®

NEW YORK & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VB Spine LLC (“VB Spine”) completed its acquisition of exclusive rights to the xvision Spine System® (xvision) from Augmedics.





“We are thrilled at how quickly this transaction completed. It is a testament to how critical the xvision Spine System platform is to the future of spine care and demonstrates our desire to realize the potential of augmented reality. We are moving to operationalize the business and are grateful for this opportunity,” said Marc Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine, speaking on behalf of his brothers, Anthony and John Viscogliosi.

VB Spine and Augmedics are working together for a seamless and quick transition of the business.

Regulatory and Availability

The xvision Spine System® with xvision Spine System Software is FDA-cleared in the US. It is intended as an aid for precisely locating anatomical structures in either open, minimally invasive, or percutaneous spine procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnerships, and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

About Augmedics

Augmedics pioneers cutting-edge augmented reality technologies to improve surgical outcomes. Its revolutionary xvision Spine System® enables surgeons to visualize a patient’s anatomy as though they have “x-ray vision,” allowing for precise navigation of instruments and implants during procedures. The first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared xvision has been used in nearly 13,000 spinal procedures, redefining surgical visualization for spine surgery. Augmedics remains committed to transforming surgery through breakthrough innovation and advancing AR navigation into adjacent specialties. To learn more, visit augmedics.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries only:

spinecommunications@vbspineco.com and info@augmedics.com