NUGEN Audio Updates Halo Vision With New Precision Analysis Features

LEEDS, UK, APRIL 13, 2026 ― NUGEN Audio releases Halo Vision v1.2,a significant update to its real‑time, customizable audio analysis suite for 3D, surround and immersive workflows. Building on the robust toolset of the original Halo Vision plug‑in, which provides detailed visual insight across up to 7.1.2 channels, version 1.2 introduces three powerful new features designed to give audio professionals even greater accuracy, clarity and control in their analysis. This includes a frequency graph with dB and peak point displays, real-time readouts and freeze-frame functionality.

“Halo Vision’s modular environment already includes tools such as Correlation Matrix, Correlation Web, Spectrum, Frequency Haze, Location Haze and per‑channel True Peak metering, all of which help engineers identify issues that may not be immediately apparent by ear alone,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “With v1.2, we have expanded on this capability with targeted enhancements that streamline troubleshooting and speed up decision‑making in complex sessions.”

Halo Vision v1.2 now displays the exact dB level and frequency of peak points directly within the frequency graph. This allows users to instantly identify problematic spikes, resonances or feedback tones, enabling faster corrective action during mixing, mastering or immersive sound design. The update also introduces real-time readouts at the mouse cursor, giving engineers precise numerical insight into any point on the frequency graph. Whether isolating anomalous peaks, examining notch filter behavior or verifying cutoff frequencies, this feature provides a new level of analytical precision.

Additionally, a new freeze function allows users to pause all visual activity across Halo Vision’s modules. This makes it easier to examine transient events, compare momentary anomalies or capture fleeting issues that would otherwise be difficult to analyze in real time.

These additions further strengthen Halo Vision’s role as a comprehensive visual companion for immersive audio workflows, offering engineers a clearer, more intuitive understanding of their sound. Halo Vision v1.2 is immediately available for download from the NUGEN Audio website. For more information, please visit: https://nugenaudio.com/halovision/.