Narwal Launches Flow 2 Robot Vacuum with Vision Language Model(VLM) and Upgraded FlowWash Mopping System

Featuring unlimited object recognition, a 140°F self-cleaning track mopping system, and a reimagined premium design for smarter, more efficient home cleaning.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal, a global leader in smart home cleaning, today announced the launch of its 2026 flagship robot vacuum, the Narwal Flow 2, bringing advanced AI capabilities and enhanced cleaning performance to modern homes. Building on its industry-recognized mopping technology, the Flow 2 introduces a Vision Language Model (VLM) that enables human-like spatial understanding, along with new scenario-based features such as Baby Care Mode, Pet Care Mode, and AI Floor Tag. The product also features a redesigned, premium aesthetic that blends seamlessly into contemporary living spaces.

First unveiled at CES 2026, the Narwal Flow 2 immediately captured widespread media attention and earned multiple prestigious awards. Today, with its official release, Narwal brings this highly anticipated innovation to households across North America.

FlowWash Mopping System: Building on the acclaim of the original Flow’s FlowWash Mopping System, the Flow 2 further raises the bar by increasing heated water temperature from 113°F to 140°F. Traditional dual-spin or flat mops easily spread dirt due to a lack of timely self-cleaning. To resolve it, the Flow 2 features a high-speed track mop rolling at over 100 rotations per minute with 12N of downward pressure, while using heated water through a 16-nozzle rinsing system. An integrated scraper removes debris from the track, and wastewater is collected internally, together with real-time hot water washing to keep the mop clean throughout. Unlike roller mops that clean along a rotating “line,” the Flow 2 provides full 0.157 ft² surface coverage per pass, ensuring genuine surface contact for more effective and efficient cleaning. While conventional roller mops’ central rotating-axis design is prone to hair tangles, the flat-loop track rotates on a plane with attached hair releasing more easily, preventing tangling at the source.

Human Vision. AI Decisions: Equipped with dual RGB cameras and an onboard AI processor, the device enables adaptive obstacle avoidance and distinguishes between different types of messes to optimize cleaning strategies. The introduction of Narwal’s cloud-based VLM Omni Model expands recognition capabilities beyond onboard limitations, enabling continuous learning and more accurate contextual understanding. This empowers advanced features such as Pet Mode, which includes auto pet zone cleaning and pet locating, and Baby Mode, featuring ultra-quiet operation near cribs and toy recognition. With the AI Floor Tag mode, the robot can identify valuable objects and alert users upon detection.

Brand-New Industrial Design: Narwal’s latest flagship base station features a sleek, semi-enclosed design with a square silhouette and frosted glass surfaces, transforming the robot from a bulky appliance into a refined home centerpiece. An ambient light strip beneath the glass indicates its status and creates a dynamic visual effect, blending function with elegant design.

Comprehensive Upgrades for Effortless Home Cleaning: Additional flagship features include a 7,000 mAh battery with AI-powered battery health management supporting simultaneous washing and fast charging, a 3D color mapping system for enhanced control and interactivity, upgraded 31,000Pa suction power with CarpetFocus technology and anti-tangle design, and a fully automated base station with self-emptying, AI Adaptive Hot-Water Mop Washing, and a large dust bag supporting up to 120 days of maintenance-free use.

Availability

The Narwal Flow 2 will be available for pre-order from April 13 to April 28 on the Narwal website and Amazon, with a promotional price of $1,099.99 (MSRP $1,499.99).

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 5 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards like the CES Innovation Awards, Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.

Media contact:

Dede Liu, xichen.liu@narwal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/narwal-launches-flow-2-robot-vacuum-with-vision-language-modelvlm-and-upgraded-flowwash-mopping-system-302740026.html

SOURCE Narwal