Vayu Robotics Named to the 2024 CB Insights AI 100 List

Vayu recognized for achievements in developing AI foundation models for mobility

“Vayu Robotics is honored to be named a leader in the vertical AI space,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO and co-founder of Vayu Robotics. “Being recognized as only one of two companies in auto and mobility category reinforces that our technology is not only disruptive but has strong market potential, with the ability to scale and make a meaningful impact in the next wave of robotics.”

“AI is taking off at lightning speed, and it’s not just big tech companies at the forefront of it,” said Deepashri Varadharajan, director of AI research at CB Insights. “Our AI 100 winners – many of them early stage startups, some with very small teams – are pushing the boundaries of AI in everything from game development and battery design to agentic AI systems.”

Vayu is creating a foundation model for robotic mobility that will allow any robot operating at less than 20 miles per hour to move safely and reliably across diverse indoor and outdoor domains. Vayu’s models are very compute efficient and can operate on a single embedded SOC using inputs from low-cost passive sensing. These models are further trained completely in simulation and transferred to the real world using Vayu’s novel sim-to-real transfer technology.

The 100 winners were chosen based on several factors, including CB Insights’ data on deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, patent activity, and proprietary Mosaic Scores. CB Insights also analyzed their exclusive interviews with software buyers and dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to them by startups.

Quick facts on the 2024 AI 100:

16 countries represented, from the US to France to South Africa

represented, from the US to France to South Africa 30+ categories of solutions, from foundation models to humanoids

of solutions, from foundation models to humanoids 68% early-stage startups building virtual worlds, autonomous factories, language models for under-represented languages, and more

About Vayu Robotics

Vayu Robotics is an AI company driven by the belief that the next wave of robotics solutions can be low cost, environmentally sustainable and inherently scalable. Vayu envisions a world where a new wave of intelligent systems will advance safe and sustainable human productivity. Vayu is building the foundation model for robotics – the next generation of AI to power perception and motion. Vayu’s team of engineers, technologists and business leaders come with decades of experience that bring together the best in machine learning, sensing and production, enabling the development of technology that will democratize robotics for widespread adoption.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

