Leostream Joins AWS Demo at NAB 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, will join Amazon Web Services (AWS) to show how leading broadcast, media, and entertainment companies can use high-powered virtual desktops with the AWS cloud in a demonstration at the 2024 NAB Show, held April 13-17 in Las Vegas. If you want to see Leostream in action, visit the AWS Content Production booth in the West Hall, booth 1701.





Leostream joins AWS in the Content Production solution area, featuring a ‘studio in the cloud’ that also showcases generative AI-assisted virtual production, VFX and rendering, editing in the cloud with real-time video preview, production asset management, and cloud studio management. These workflows will combine to make a 90-second movie trailer for a (faux) sci-fi/comedy film that will air during “Good Morning NAB,” the news show on the NAB Show Live program.

“Cloud compute and storage by AWS has become a necessary component of today’s media companies and NAB is the ideal venue to join AWS and show how the Leostream Platform ensures secure remote access to the cloud-based content and applications entertainment professionals use,” said Randy Foster, VP Sales and Marketing for Leostream Corporation.

Modern broadcast, media, and entertainment production has unique scaling, performance, and staffing needs, and Leostream—winner of an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® in 2022—is a star performer in some of the world’s largest post-production environments. The Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform allows editors, animators, and other production staff to collaborate on projects from anywhere in the world and delivers expanded computing capabilities, secure access to both on-premises and cloud environments, heterogeneous support, and reduced cloud costs.

With the Leostream platform as the single-pane-of-glass managing hosted desktop environments—individual virtual desktops, multi-user sessions, hosted physical workstations or desktops, and hosted applications—end-user computing is simpler to manage, more secure, more flexible, and more cost-effective. In parallel IT systems built on vSphere and AWS, Leostream’s connection broker can unify, optimize, and simplify the management of diverse resources across both on-premises and cloud environments.

For more than 100 years, NAB Show has been the preeminent conference and exhibition driving broadcast, media, and entertainment technology evolution. Multiple panels, workshops, forums, and courses offer educational opportunities including pre-market tech, new applications, and innovations for the content economy. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show has driven creativity and collaboration since the earliest days of radio to the modern streaming era. For more information, visit https://nabshow.com.

The Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. It provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.

