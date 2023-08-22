Predibase Named to the 2024 CB Insights AI 100 List

Predibase recognized for achievements in fine-tuning smaller LLMs that outperform GPT-4

“AI is taking off at lightning speed, and it’s not just big tech companies at the forefront of it,” said Deepashri Varadharajan, director of AI research at CB Insights. “Our AI 100 winners – many of them early stage startups, some with very small teams – are pushing the boundaries of AI in everything from game development and battery design to agentic AI systems.”

“We’re grateful for the recognition of the CB Insights AI 100 list, further validating our view that the future is fine-tuned,” said Dev Rishi, co-founder and CEO of Predibase. “Our approach is to offer organizations an accessible and affordable path to having small, custom and task-specific models refined to solve their particular use cases. We make it possible to fine-tune and serve task-specific open source models at a fraction of the cost of general-purpose commercial LLMs, while rivaling best-in-breed solutions on model performance.”

The 100 winners were chosen based on several factors, including CB Insights’ data on deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, patent activity, and proprietary Mosaic Scores. We also analyzed CB Insights’ exclusive interviews with software buyers and dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

The Predibase platform is built on top of the open source declarative framework Ludwig, which enables developers to efficiently fine-tune models like Llama-2, Mistral, Zephyr and Gemma. Recently, the company released LoRA Land, a collection of fine-tuned models that rival GPT-4, launched open-source LoRA Exchange (LoRAX) to serve hundreds of LLMs on a single GPU, and introduced Serverless Fine-Tuned Endpoints – the first serverless solution for fine-tuned LLMs on the market.

Quick facts on the 2024 AI 100:

16 countries represented, from the US to France to South Africa

About Predibase

Predibase is the fastest and most efficient way for developers to build their own specialized LLMs in the cloud. As the developer platform for fine-tuning and serving LLMs, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source AI model on state-of-the-art serverless infrastructure. Predibase is trusted by organizations ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises through innovative startups like Sekure Payments, Whatfix, Papershift and World Wildlife Fund. Built by the team that created the internal AI platforms at Apple and Uber, Predibase is fast, efficient, and scalable for any size job. Most importantly, Predibase is built on open-source foundations and can be deployed in your cloud so all of your data and models stay in your control.

