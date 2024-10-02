Vantiq, TruWeather & Contec Pioneer Real-time Weather Intelligence, Supplying Industry 4.0 with the Smartest Applications

New solutions to be showcased at Embedded World North America, Booth #2032

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In an era where environmental unpredictability can disrupt entire industries, access to real-time actionable weather intelligence is essential to stay ahead. That’s why Vantiq, TruWeather and Contec are uniting to set a new standard for Industry 4.0, delivering advanced weather intelligence solutions that empower organizations to not only respond to changing conditions but proactively mitigate risks and optimize operations.

From manufacturing and logistics to energy and public safety, real-time weather data is critical. Yet, the true value lies in the ability to translate that data into actionable insights, powered by the smartest applications.

Today, through this new strategic partnership, TruWeather’s state-of-the-art high-fidelity data and analytics and Contec’s cutting-edge IoT technology are seamlessly integrating with Vantiq’s adaptive AI-driven orchestration platform. Together, they deliver predictive insights through the most advanced applications, enhancing operational resilience, reducing downtime, and ensuring safety across critical industries.

“For the first time, we’re delivering weather intelligence that goes beyond simple real-time reporting—it’s actionable, strategic, and tailored to the needs of high-stakes industries,” said Don Berchoff, CEO of TruWeather Solutions. “With the combined strengths of Vantiq and Contec, we’re equipping our customers with the critical insights to make informed, proactive decisions—whether it’s optimizing public safety, keeping transportation networks running, or managing vital infrastructure.”

This collaboration goes beyond conventional weather data by offering decision-makers the intelligence needed to react swiftly and strategically in real-time. TruWeather’s high-resolution public safety operations combined with Contec’s advanced IoT technology offer unprecedented accuracy, while Vantiq’s real-time adaptive systems allow businesses to anticipate and act before challenges escalate into operational disruptions.

Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq, highlighted the broader impact: “The reality of today’s volatile climate demands more than just weather data – it requires immediate, actionable solutions. Our partnership delivers exactly that. By integrating advanced weather intelligence with real-time decision-making platforms, we empower industries to anticipate, prepare for and mitigate operational risks in ways that were previously unimaginable. What’s truly remarkable is how quickly this can be deployed, offering a powerful, game-changing solution that’s available now. We’re proud to lead the charge in bringing this innovation to market.”

Creating the Smartest Applications for Weather Intelligence

This breakthrough partnership is redefining how industries leverage real-time weather intelligence, ushering in a new era of operational foresight and resilience. By enabling organizations to make data-driven, proactive decisions, Vantiq, TruWeather and Contec are together shaping a more sustainable and adaptive future for businesses worldwide.

About TruWeather Solutions

TruWeather was established in 2015, driven by the vision of CEO Don Berchoff, a former Science and Technology Director at the National Weather Service, to commercialize next generation weather science and technologies. The company developed the V360 platform, a comprehensive sensor driven, data and analytics platform that delivers real-time observed data, analytics, forecasts, alerts, and enhanced hazard detection through both API and web interfaces.

About Vantiq

Vantiq stands at the forefront of technological innovation, drawing from over a century of experience to advance software automation with Generative AI. Our patented Intelligent Platform empowers organizations to swiftly create the smartest real-time applications and systems that address modern challenges—from optimizing everyday business processes and enhancing customer outcomes to effectively managing disasters and health crises. By automating intelligent decision-making based on situational awareness, our platform facilitates rapid response and proactive interventions, significantly enhancing safety, resilience, and sustainability across the globe. Committed to harnessing AI as a transformative force for good, Vantiq is passionately dedicated to building a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world.

About Contec Americas Inc.

Contec Americas is a global technology design, manufacturing, and integration company with a wide portfolio of products including fully custom computing platforms, industrial computers, displays, servers, and data acquisition products. Contec provides value through product design and innovation, life cycle management, logistics and post-production support. Our products and services are tailored to many segments including industrial automation, IoT/M2M, and medical diagnostics.

