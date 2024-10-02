SynapseMX Awarded $1.93 Million Contract by U.S. Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office to Revolutionize Aircraft Maintenance Quality Assurance

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SynapseMX, Inc., a leading innovator in aircraft and aerospace maintenance technology, is proud to announce its award of a $1.93 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract from the United States Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Rapid Sustainment Office (AFLCMC/RO). Over the next year, this strategic partnership aims to overhaul the legacy system for planning, conducting, and reporting on aircraft maintenance Quality Assurance (QA) inspections, ensuring enhanced readiness across the Air National Guard (NGB/A4M).

Pioneering the Future of Aircraft Maintenance

SynapseMX and the U.S. Air Force share a common mission: to drive more visibility, efficiency, and actionable intelligence into aircraft maintenance operations. Since 2015, SynapseMX has been at the cutting edge of transforming how maintenance teams coordinate and collaborate for managing aircraft maintenance.

SynapseMX’s flagship Production Control Platform simplifies communication and task execution between various maintenance teams, leadership, and maintenance operational control (MOC) workgroups. Key features include workforce management, automated workflows, and data-driven insights to optimize operations, allowing seamless collaboration and faster decision-making in real-time for busy teams – both on the move and in the office.

SynapseMX has since evolved its technology to meet the demands of national defense, creating live dashboards that can show the real-time position of aircraft on the ramp, with critical details such as aircraft availability, configuration, consumables, and more being available for authorized personnel anywhere in the world.

Collaboration for Next-Generation Solutions

Through this SBIR Phase II partnership, SynapseMX is creating a quality assurance module that enables QA teams to easily create and manage inspection programs tailored to auditing maintenance execution. This new QA functionality will allow teams to define inspection criteria, schedule/perform audits, and monitor real-time compliance. Automating audit workflows and generating reports will streamline the entire inspection process – offering actionable insights to continuously improve maintenance performance and accountability.

Working closely with the Air National Guard at Joint Base Andrews, this contract will deliver a QA system that empowers teams to focus on what matters most—the mission and aircraft—without being weighed down by outdated and manual processes.

“Our partnership with the Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force has been nothing short of incredible,” said Shane Ballman, CEO of SynapseMX. “Over the past four years, we’ve had the privilege to work hand-in-hand with the men and women who keep our nation’s aircraft ready and mission-capable, often in the face of challenging conditions. With this Phase II award, we’re able to deliver a cutting-edge QA system that frees them from the productivity drain of manual processes.”

“The Enhanced Quality Assurance Database program has been a customer-driven project since its inception. NGB/A4MM has been looking for a way to modernize the Maintenance Quality Assurance program for several years and has found a fantastic partner with SynapseMX to make their vision a reality,” said CMSgt T. Powell Crider, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Digital Ecosystem Team (DET), RSO.

About the Rapid Sustainment Office

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) accelerates the delivery of critical operational solutions by harnessing the power of advanced and emerging technologies. From Artificial Intelligence to Augmented Reality and from Automation to Advanced Manufacturing, the RSO focuses on creating scalable, innovative solutions that transform sustainment operations. For more information, visit the RSO website .

About SynapseMX, Inc.

SynapseMX is redefining the “future of work” in the aviation and aerospace maintenance industries. SynapseMX empowers aircraft and aerospace maintenance teams to operate more efficiently, stay informed, and make rapid, data-driven decisions by combining cloud-based software, mobile-first tools, and artificial intelligence. Learn more at synapsemx.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synapsemx-awarded-1-93-million-contract-by-us-air-forces-rapid-sustainment-office-to-revolutionize-aircraft-maintenance-quality-assurance-302265548.html

SOURCE SynapseMX, Inc