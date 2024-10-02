First-Ever Toys Based on YouTube Phenomenon, Skibidi Toilet, Take Over the Toy Aisle

Bonkers Toys and Invisible Narratives Launch Skibidi Toilet Mystery Surprise Toilet, Collector Figures and More at Major Retailers Worldwide

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bonkers Toys , one of the fastest-growing U.S. toy companies, and Invisible Narratives, the first-of-its-kind Tra-Digital studio created by Founder Adam Goodman and Chief Creative Adviser Michael Bay (The Rock, Armageddon, the Transformers franchise), announced today the worldwide retail launch of toys based on the record-setting animated YouTube series, Skibidi Toilet. The toy line includes the Skibidi Toilet Mystery Surprise Toilet, Mystery Figure Collector Series, Mystery Plush and Mystery Figures. All are available now in the U.S. at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon, and internationally in countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and many others.

“The Skibidi Toilet toys bring an exciting, immersive experience to fans worldwide,” said Brian Bonnett, CEO of Bonkers Toys. “The toy line perfectly captures the classic good-versus-evil battle play of the sci-fi series, with epic Skibidi humor thrown in. Now fans of Skibidi Toilet all over the world can build their collection of Skibidi Toilet characters and create their own action and adventure at home.”

“Play and creativity have always been at the heart of what Boom created with Skibidi,” said Adam Goodman, Founder of Invisible Narratives and rights holder of the Skibidi Toilet IP. “The Bonkers toy line is the next stage of evolution for Skibidi, offering fans worldwide tangible representations of these iconic characters.”

The toy line includes the giant Mystery Surprise Toilet, a spring-loaded toilet with a telescoping pop-up head and realistic flushing sounds. Hidden inside the tank are collectible mystery surprises, including mini figures, decorative stickers and more. The Mystery Plush, Mystery Figure Collector Series and Mystery Figures are blind packed – making it exciting to collect and unbox an army of Skibidi Toilet characters. Fans will marvel over the authentic details of the Skibidi Toilets, G-Toilets and the Chief Scientist figures, as well as the realism of the Cameramen, Speakermen and TV Men / TV Women.

Skibidi Toilet, created by Boom, catapulted from viral sensation to cultural phenomenon, redefining the boundaries of digital animated storytelling. The sci-fi series chronicles the chaotic adventures of an alliance of humanoids with TVs, cameras, and speakers for heads in their fight against Skibidi toilets – toilets that aren’t just sanitary fixtures but living, scheming entities with ambitions of their own. The series blends sharp wit, irreverent humor, and compelling storytelling, amassing over 65 billion views since its debut. Bonkers Toys partnered with Invisible Narratives to manufacture and distribute toys based on the epic series.

MEDIA ASSETS AVAILABLE AT: tinyurl.com/BonkersPresskit

About Bonkers Toys

Bonkers Toys has become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube and Creator based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan’s World and pioneered this category with flagship toys including the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Bonkers Toys has also partnered with other top creators like Lankybox and Aphmau to create best-selling toy lines. Bonkers Toys’ lineup of award-winning toys have been featured on the TODAY Show, GMA, Parents, Good Housekeeping and NBC Nightly News. For more information visit BonkersToys.com .

About Invisible Narratives

Invisible Narratives is the first of its kind, Tra-Digital Studio that uniquely bridges traditional entertainment with the creator economy. By integrating the best of Hollywood’s established business practices with the agility and accessibility of digital platforms, the studio capitalizes on the strengths of both domains. Founded by Adam Goodman, former Head of Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Studios, with blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay acting as Chief Creative Advisor, Invisible serves as a dynamic space for content creators. It leverages their stories, characters, and channels to establish and sustain long-lasting IP franchises.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-toys-based-on-youtube-phenomenon-skibidi-toilet-take-over-the-toy-aisle-302264996.html

SOURCE Bonkers Toys