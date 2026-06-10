Neurealm Expands NeuGAIN Platform with GovernOps Enterprise Offerings Powered by CoreStack

New AI-Native Enterprise Offerings Deliver Continuous Governance and Measurable Outcomes Across CloudOps, FinOps+, and SecOps.

Neurealm, an AI-first technology services company, today announced the launch of GovernOps, a portfolio of AI-powered cloud governance and operations offerings under its NeuGAIN AI platform, powered by CoreStack‘s intelligent cloud governance capabilities.

The announcement builds on the strategic partnership between Neurealm and CoreStack established in 2025, expanding the collaboration through enterprise-ready GovernOps offerings designed to help organizations optimize, govern, and scale cloud and AI environments with measurable business outcomes.

The GovernOps portfolio combines Neurealm’s AI-led managed services, platform engineering, cloud transformation, and operational expertise with CoreStack’s AI-powered governance and automation platform to deliver continuous optimization across CloudOps, FinOps+, SecOps, and AI governance.

GovernOps Portfolio: Purpose-Built Enterprise Offerings

The initial GovernOps portfolio includes three bundled enterprise offerings:

Cloud Visibility & Cost Baseline – Designed to help organizations rapidly gain visibility into cloud environments, identify optimization opportunities, and establish governance baselines.

FinOps Optimization Program – A managed optimization offering focused on continuous cloud cost reduction, policy enforcement, operational efficiency, and financial governance.

Kubernetes Optimization & Resilience Operations – A platform engineering and operations offering designed to improve Kubernetes efficiency, resilience, scalability, and BC/DR readiness.

Together, the offerings help enterprises move from fragmented cloud management approaches toward intelligent, AI-driven operational models with continuous governance and optimization.

“Organizations are looking for operational models that can keep pace with accelerating AI and cloud adoption,” said Harmeet Chauhan, CEO of Neurealm. “Through NeuGAIN and our collaboration with CoreStack, we are bringing together intelligent governance, automation, and operational expertise to help enterprises scale securely, efficiently, and with greater operational visibility.”

“At CoreStack, we believe the future of enterprise operations will be driven by intelligent governance, automation, and continuous optimization,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. “Our partnership with Neurealm enables enterprises to move beyond visibility into real operational outcomes through AI-powered governance and intelligent cloud operations at scale.”

GovernOps offerings will be delivered through Neurealm’s RunOps, Cloud Transformation, AI Engineering, and Cybersecurity Practices, with an initial focus on healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries.

About Neurealm

Neurealm is an AI-first technology services company helping enterprises build the intelligent systems that power the future. We work across the full Physical AI to Agentic AI spectrum, from edge devices to autonomous agents, and help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-grade deployment, powered by NeuGAIN, our unified AI platform. Our outcome-driven, engineering-led approach spans AI, Engineering, Data, RunOps and more, serving 250+ enterprises worldwide.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is the leading Agentic Governance OS for FinOps, security, and compliance in the AI-accelerated enterprise. It enables organizations to achieve Velocity with Control by continuously and intelligently governing cost, risk, compliance, and operations across cloud, SaaS, and AI-driven systems – operating at machine speed so enterprises can scale faster without increasing risk or cost. Trusted by over 1,000 global enterprises and partners across 40+ countries, CoreStack governs more than $3B in annual cloud consumption and is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner.

Media Contacts

Atul Gupta, atul.gupta@neurealm.com

Ashish Kumar Saxena, ashishkumar.s@corestack.io

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire