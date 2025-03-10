Uthana Secures $4.3 Million in Funding to Revolutionize 3D Character Animation with Generative AI

LOS ANGELES , March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Uthana, the pioneering generative AI company, today announced the successful closure of a $4.3 million funding round led by IA Ventures, with participation from A16Z Speedrun, Acequia Capital, Cursor Capital, HustleFund, MetaVision, and JonesTrauber. Alongside this funding milestone, Uthana is launching an Open Beta of its platform for 3D character animation, designed to revolutionize the animation and game development industry.



“Our mission is to ‘beat a visual Turing test’ for human motion, creating truly lifelike animations,” said Viren Tellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Uthana. “Generative AI has the potential to transform how animators and game developers work and unlock creativity across the industry.”

Uthana’s Vision

Uthana envisions a future where AI-generated animations dynamically adapt to game play in real time. This means creating living, breathing virtual worlds where every NPC moves uniquely, every interaction feels unscripted, and every animation evolves naturally with player engagement.

Ultimately, Uthana sees possibilities for real time, responsive generative motion stretches beyond gaming— to interactive experiences, virtual production, and simulated environments.

Getting Characters Moving in Seconds

Today, Uthana’s state-of-the-art AI capabilities compress the process of conceiving of an animation and seeing it into minutes – not hours or days – using simple prompts:

Text-to-Motion (TTM) lets you generate character animations by describing movements in plain language.

lets you generate character animations by describing movements in plain language. Video-to-Motion (VTM) applies motions in your reference videos to your 3D character.

applies motions in your reference videos to your 3D character. Motion Library lets you use natural language queries to search Uthana’s collection of over 10,000 motions which include finger data.

Accelerating game development workflows

Purpose built for game developers and animators, Uthana empowers indie and mid-sized studios to compete with AAA game developers. The platform’s unique features include:

Unlimited Pre-visualization (PreViz): Create and instantly preview animations before download or purchase.

Create and instantly preview animations before download or purchase. Rig Agnostic: Use any skeleton, including Unreal Engine and Unity rigs.

Use any skeleton, including Unreal Engine and Unity rigs. Seamless integration: Outputs are compatible with industry-standard tools such as Unreal Engine, Unity, Maya, and Blender.

Industry Adoption and Strategic Collaboration

Uthana has over 10 design partnerships with studios of all sizes. Partners co-develop new capabilities and have access to advanced features such as Style Transfer (adapt styles from one motion to another for consistency and uniqueness), and APIs (developers can seamlessly integrate Uthana’s AI-powered solutions into their games and applications).

About Uthana

Uthana is a generative AI platform for 3D character animation. For more information, visit www.uthana.com

