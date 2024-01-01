Comcast Business Tees Up Next-Level Fan Experiences at THE PLAYERS® Championship 2025

Innovative ‘Game the Green’ experience, immersive viewing and unmatched access connect golf fans to THE PLAYERS® Championship in more exciting ways than ever before

PHILADELPHIA & PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business is elevating the fan experience at THE PLAYERS® Championship 2025 with advanced technology solutions that bring fans closer to the action – on and off the course. Set to take place March 11-16 at the iconic PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, this year’s tournament leverages Comcast Business’s advanced connectivity, secure network solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies from MachineQ, a Comcast Company, to deliver an unparalleled experience for golf enthusiasts both on-site and around the world.





“Comcast Business is redefining the golf experience, delivering groundbreaking fan interactions and technology solutions that shape the future of the sport – one tournament at a time,” said Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard golf enthusiast, there’s something new for everyone at THE PLAYERS this year. This event not only attracts the world’s best golfers but also the most passionate fans, and TPC Sawgrass is the perfect stage to showcase the cutting-edge capabilities of Comcast Business technology – powering the future of the game.”

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure for Unmatched Fan Engagement



To deliver a truly transformative fan experience, Comcast Business provides the PGA TOUR with a high-performance technology infrastructure to help power every aspect of the tournament – from real-time shot tracking and streaming coverage to seamless concession ordering and payment processing for thousands of attendees.

To handle the massive data demands of a world-class golf event and broadcast, Comcast Business equips the PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass with an underlying network designed to provide reliable, and ultra-fast connectivity. This includes multiple 10G-supported circuits, advanced WiFi capabilities, and low-latency connectivity for a flawless digital experience for fans on and off-the-course.

“Our partnership with Comcast Business is essential to delivering a seamless, exceptional experience for both fans on-site and viewers at home,” said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Championship. “Their cutting-edge infrastructure transforms how we connect, innovate, and deliver world-class sports entertainment.”

As the connectivity backbone of THE PLAYERS Championship, Comcast Business is taking fan engagement to new heights this year, offering innovative experiences for golf enthusiasts both at the venue and beyond. Here’s a preview of what fans can look forward to at THE PLAYERS Championship:

Game the Green ™ : A First-of-its-Kind Interactive Experience at the PGA TOUR: Comcast Business is introducing Game the Green™, a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind, interactive experience designed and developed exclusively for attendees of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 by engineers from across the Comcast organization, including Comcast Business and Sky. This innovative web-based experience allows fans to predict shot landings on the iconic 17th hole island green, in real-time, utilizing advanced course intelligence and predictive shot modeling powered by Comcast Business’s network and live weather data from MachineQ IoT ‘Weather Station’ device sensors. Fans on the course can compete daily for golf prizes and have a chance to win a grand prize trip to TPC Sawgrass, enhancing on-site engagement and excitement.

Comcast Business and Xfinity are transforming the way fans experience the tournament, providing them with more ways to enjoy the action, whether at the venue or in the comfort of their homes: PGA TOUR Studios: Comcast Business’s advanced network also powers the PGA TOUR’s newly opened, state-of-the-art 16,500 square-foot media production studio. This innovative facility centralizes the TOUR’s operations, leveraging an IP-based infrastructure to manage up to 144 live camera feeds from tournament locations, further enhancing broadcast quality and fan engagement.

Hospitality and Exclusive Executive Programming



Beyond fan experiences, Comcast Business will host the public, as well as exclusive broadcasts and hospitality events at the Comcast Business Pavilion, offering an immersive space to experience the future of connectivity in a global sports setting. Additionally, the Comcast Business Executive Forum will bring together leaders in sports, business, entertainment, and technology for an intimate gathering to share insights and explore innovations shaping the future of the industry.

As a global leader in media and technology, Comcast is uniquely positioned to deliver an unparalleled experience for THE PLAYERS Championship 2025. From advanced connectivity and secure network solutions to next-gen gaming, entertainment platforms, and IoT technologies, Comcast is helping power every aspect of this world-class golf event, including the tournament broadcast, to create a truly immersive experience.

To learn more about Comcast Business’s partnership with the PGA TOUR and THE PLAYERS Championship, visit https://business.comcast.com/pga-tour.

About THE PLAYERS Championship



THE PLAYERS Championship annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Proceeds from THE PLAYERS benefit Northeast Florida charities and have totaled more than $100 million since it began in 1974 and moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1977. For more on THE PLAYERS, visit THEPLAYERS.com. For more on the surrounding areas, visit floridashistoriccoast.com or visitjacksonville.com.

