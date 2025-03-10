GovCIO Enhances Federal Operations with Advanced Extended Reality Technology

FAIRFAX, Va., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GovCIO , a provider of advanced technology solutions, cyber, and digital services for the federal government, creates state-of-the-art augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) training systems that empower operators and maintainers to tackle evolving threats with precision and confidence.

Federal agencies are increasingly adopting Extended Reality (XR) technology to elevate training, mission readiness, and decision-making capabilities. From virtual battlefields to AI-powered simulations, immersive technologies are reshaping the way agencies prepare for and respond to real-world challenges.

“Our XR solutions transform complex government training requirements into intuitive, immersive experiences,” said Kitty Hauk, Director of Education and Training, Defense Training Solutions. “By combining cutting-edge XR technology with deep domain expertise, we’re enabling agencies to train more effectively, efficiently, and safely than ever before. Our solutions bridge the gap between traditional training methods and next-generation operational readiness.”

GovCIO revolutionized training for the Navy by integrating AR into the digital Rate Training Manual (RTM) for the new Cryptologic Warfare Technician (CWT) rate. Their team of developers launched this new feature through the CIWT Knowledge Portal App, successfully passing its initial Alpha test.

Using Agile Sprints, GovCIO developed curricula tailored to today’s tech-savvy sailors in alignment with the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) mission. Backed by an effective Quality Assurance Management Plan (QAMP), they achieved 100% Alpha Review acceptance for CIWT RTM task orders since 2022, reducing review time and costs.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today’s government agencies. From the U.S. military and Veterans Affairs to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize their operations.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

