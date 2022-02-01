USA’s Connected TV Revolution: Insights from VDO.AI Report

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 28, 2024) – In the ever-evolving advertising landscape of the United States, the proliferation of digital platforms and the rise of Connected TV have significantly reshaped the way brands engage with consumers. CTV advertising has emerged as a dominant force, fueled by the growing popularity of streaming services and the shift towards on-demand content consumption. Addressing the unique dynamics of the US market, VDO.AI has unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the latest trends and insights in CTV advertising for 2024.

The report serves as an invaluable strategic resource for brands, offering deep insights into maximizing the potential of CTV advertising to expand audience reach and achieve pivotal performance goals. With projections indicating that CTV ad spending will soar to $42.4 billion by 2027, this comprehensive analysis delves into the intricate factors driving the exponential growth of CTV advertising in the US. Through a meticulous examination of key trends, market dynamics, and their implications for stakeholders across the advertising landscape, this report equips businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate and capitalize on this rapidly evolving terrain. Additionally, it sheds light on the profound impact of CTV in the US market, dissecting evolving viewing trends, discerning American audience behavior, and illuminating the influential role CTV plays in shaping ad recall and consumer purchasing decisions.

Pioneers in the field highlight the promise that Connected TV holds within the USA’s advertising sphere. Anuj Kapoor, Professor at the Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad, mentions, “The evolution of CTV encapsulates a profound transformation in how audiences consume content. It reflects a shift from the passive, scheduled viewing of traditional linear TV to an on-demand, personalized CTV experience tailored to individual preferences. By examining consumer behavior, industry trends, and technological advancements, this report equips readers with the knowledge needed to navigate the evolving landscape of television consumption effectively.”

Amitt Sharma, CEO – VDO.AI, stated, “This report serves as a comprehensive guide for advertisers, offering actionable insights and best practices to navigate the complexities of CTV advertising effectively, ultimately empowering them to capitalize on the immense potential of this burgeoning medium.”

According to Arjit Sachdeva, CTO – VDO.AI, “The future of CTV advertising holds boundless potential for innovation and creativity. We’re on the cusp of a new era where ads seamlessly integrate with content and engage viewers in meaningful ways and provide immersive experiences. This report provides insights and strategies to leverage the full potential of CTV advertising and create impactful, engaging campaigns that resonate with audiences.”

About VDO.AI

VDO.AI is a trailblazing digital advertising technology company committed to redefining brand engagement. With a strong focus on cutting-edge AI and data-driven solutions, VDO.AI enables brands to connect with their audience in profoundly meaningful ways, resulting in increased engagement and ROI.

Media Contact:

Mehak Chawla

mehak@vdo.ai

Lead – Strategic Marketing

PR Contact:

Sam Morgan

media@pinionpartners.co

www.pinionnewswire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199571