Konker Unveils New Website Design, Enhanced Customer Support, and More to Help Businesses Boost SEO

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoostSEO—Konker is continuing its tradition of empowering businesses to discover talents with the announcement of major platform upgrades. These exciting upgrades include a refreshed website design, expanded customer support, and new payment options, all of which support Konker’s mission of boosting SEO for businesses.





Konker, owned by SVOnline and first launched in 2015, has become a premier freelance marketplace in which skilled freelancers and entrepreneurs connect with a common goal of growing businesses. As it stands, entrepreneurs can come to Konker to find freelancers in categories including SEO, marketing, graphics and design, programming, and tech, audio, and video. “Konker is an incredibly user-friendly platform,” said one user. “The site is super intuitive and offers several great tools to help you weed through the massive pool of talent.”

The team at Konker has carefully curated a platform that is “for and by the people”, offering a streamlined freelance marketplace that makes it easy for users to access the precise information they need. Buyers can easily access their dashboards, search for and communicate with sellers, track orders, and more at their convenience through the Konker website.

Konker has worked diligently to recruit best talent in areas of graphic design, web programming, and digital marketing for its global buyers. There are low fees for sellers. Sellers can connect with buyers, track and submit orders, and track their earnings all from the Konker dashboard.

Konker is making it easier for businesses of all scopes to conquer their SEO through a variety of solutions all under one roof. With the expansion of Konker’s services, users can enjoy a plethora of new benefits including highly responsive customer support, transparent refund policies, and more. 24-hour delivery is now available on select orders. Buyers and sellers can always rest assured they are conducting safe and secure transactions. If a seller doesn’t deliver an order within the agreed-upon timeline, an automatic refund process is initiated. This is just one example of the safety protocols in place.

See all the updates from Konker and learn how this platform can be used to increase SEO by visiting https://www.konker.io/.

