Accedo Collaborates with Qualcomm to Accelerate XR Market Adoption with End-to-End Offering

Stockholm, Sweden, 26th February 2024 – Global video solutions provider, Accedo, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a leading enabler shaping the XR industry, announced the development of an end-to-end XR offering for Pay TV operators, accelerating adoption of next-generation viewing experiences across sports, media and home entertainment.

Accedo will develop a software stack for high-performance XR hubs built on the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform. Qualcomm Technologies has designed an XR Hub powered by Snapdragon®, which is a reference platform for XR distributed computing to support the capabilities of Accedo’s software stack. These innovations are designed to be a new media hub for the next generation of living rooms, that will enable multi-user experiences by powering the use of AR glasses in the same room thanks to Qualcomm Technologies’ split-rendering technology.

The reference platform will also support Accedo’s Xtend solution to enable Pay TV operators, as well as sports and media and entertainment companies, to build engaging, and scalable XR streaming applications. Accedo’s long-standing experience developing for Android TV will enable the development of a new XR Launcher, specifically designed for integration with the XR Hub.

Michael Lantz, Accedo, commented: “We see an opportunity in the new XR hub for sports, media and entertainment players to enhance the sports viewing and streaming experience. Powered by Accedo’s award-winning Xtend Solution and with our leading experience in designing user experiences for media, we are excited to use our expertise developing high quality solutions in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies’ footprint in the XR market.”

Sahil Bansal, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., added: “In collaboration with us, Accedo is working to bring this game changing XR solution to market to empower operators to deliver immersive sports, media and home entertainment experiences. We are excited to enable new XR applications built on Snapdragon Spaces, and we hope the XR Hub powered by Snapdragon is set to become the new media hub in the living room.”

Accedo and Qualcomm Technologies will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 26th to 29th February 2024. Visit the Qualcomm Technologies booth (Hall 3, 3E10) to experience the new XR Box and for XR sports, media and home entertainment demonstrations. To book a meeting with Accedo or find out more, get in touch.

Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon Spaces is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Accedo

Accedo is a global video solutions provider, powering some of the world’s most impactful video-centric experiences. We reduce the complexity of an ever-evolving video ecosystem, enabling businesses of all shapes and sizes to provide world-class video services to their customers. Through a combination of award-winning products and our deep technical expertise, we empower global industry leaders – such as Deutsche Telekom, NBC Universal, ITV, Globo, Hallmark, Bloomberg and Tata Play – to inspire and entertain people across the world.

Accedo was founded in 2004 and our 600+ employees are constantly innovating so that our clients can bring the future of video-centric experiences to hundreds of millions of users on a global scale. We support businesses at every stage of the video journey, from strategy and design through to delivery, maintenance,

and post-launch optimization. Accedo is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has an additional 14 offices spread across all corners of the world.

