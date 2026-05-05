UraniumX Extends Murphy Lake Conductors by 1.45 km; Drill Program to Commence Mid-May

UraniumX Discovery Corp. (CSE:STMN)(OTC Pink:STMXF)(FSE:Q7S) (the “Company” or “UraniumX“) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated March 18, 2026, that the Moving Loop Electromagnetic (“MLEM“) ground geophysical survey at the Murphy Lake Property (“Murphy Lake“) in the northeastern Athabasca Basin has been completed. The survey was operated by F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV:FFU) (“F4“) and fully funded by UraniumX.

Survey Results

Preliminary interpretation of the new data shows that the prospective conductor systems have been extended by an additional 1.45 km, significantly increasing the size of the high-priority target area.

The new conductor extensions display a strong correlation with basement resistivity lows, particularly in the corridor between two key historic drill holes. Drill hole ML22-012, located at the northern end of the survey area, intersected strongly anomalous uranium geochemistry in the Athabasca Sandstone (up to 56 ppm U) immediately above the unconformity. Drill hole ML22-006 returned a radioactive intercept assaying 0.065% U₃O₈ over 2.5 metres, including 0.242% U₃O₈ over 0.5 metres, within a 4.2 metre wide deformation zone from 322.5 m to 324.5 m, approximately 20 metres below the Athabasca unconformity (see F3 Uranium news release dated August 10, 2022).

Figure 1. New Ground Conductors Map

The expanded strike length increases the prospective corridor connecting these two historic intercepts and supports the targeting rationale for the Company’s upcoming drill program.

Drill Program

Drilling at Murphy Lake is scheduled to commence in mid-May 2026. F4 is the operator of the drill program, which is being funded by UraniumX in accordance with the terms of the option agreement (see F4 news release dated February 2, 2026). The program is fully funded.

“The survey extended the conductors into areas we had not previously covered, adding 1.45 km of strike length between our two key drill holes. What the previous programs lacked was tight enough geophysical coverage to know exactly where to put the next holes, and we now have that. The drill targets are being finalized and we look forward to commencing drilling in the middle of May,” said Esen Boldkhuu, Chief Executive Officer of UraniumX.

About Murphy Lake

The 609 hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 30 km northwest of Orano’s McClean Lake deposits, 5 km south of IsoEnergy Ltd.’s (TSX: ISO) Hurricane Deposit, 3 km from the Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA) Cyclone structural trend, and 4 km east of Cameco Corporation’s (TSX: CCO) La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone. F4’s 2022 maiden drill program at the property comprised 14 drill holes totalling 6,850 metres and confirmed a geological setting consistent with the unconformity-hosted uranium deposit model that characterizes the major deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

This news release contains references to neighbouring properties in which UraniumX has no interest. Mineralization on neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Murphy Lake.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43 101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About UraniumX Discovery Corp.

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing high potential assets in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, one of the world’s premier uranium districts. The Company’s portfolio includes the Murphy Lake, Zoo Bay, and NeoCore uranium properties, strategically positioned along the eastern margin of the Basin near established infrastructure and high grade deposits. UraniumX’s exploration programs integrate geophysics, drilling, and academic research collaborations to enhance target generation and discovery potential.

On Behalf of UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp. Esen Boldkhuu, CEO Email: info@uraniumx.ca Telephone: (604) 377 8994 Website: www.uraniumx.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward looking information” and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward looking statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program at Murphy Lake, the timing of drilling operations, the interpretation and significance of geophysical survey results, the Company’s option to earn up to a 70% interest in the Murphy Lake Property, and the Company’s future plans, objectives, and exploration activities.

Forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market conditions, volatility in equity and capital markets, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, environmental risks, reliance on key personnel, regulatory approvals, and changes in laws and regulations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire