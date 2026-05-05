Greene Concepts Highlights Packaging Design and Source Integrity of Be Water(TM) Amid Industry Microplastics Discussion

Marion, North Carolina – Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today provided additional context regarding product design and sourcing as ongoing research continues to evaluate microplastics across beverage categories.

Recent studies indicate that microplastic presence can originate from multiple factors across the supply chain, including source conditions, processing environments, and packaging components such as bottles, caps, and liners-framing this as a broad, industry-wide consideration. Greene Concepts previously addressed this topic in its March 2, 2026 press release highlighting research on packaging and material integrity across beverage formats.

Positioning Within the Category

Greene Concepts positions Be Water through a combination of natural sourcing and controlled packaging design, including:

Certified artesian spring water from a responsibly managed aquifer

Minimal processing with naturally occurring minerals

U.S.-based bottling at the Company’s Marion, North Carolina facility

Packaging designed for durability and consistency

Be Water is packaged in a premium BPA-free 22-gram bottle , providing greater structural integrity than lower-weight formats commonly used across the category. This design is intended to reduce material stress and degradation associated with lightweight bottles while maintaining consistency throughout the product lifecycle.

Packaging and Product Integrity

Research suggests packaging characteristics-such as thickness and durability-can influence particulate release over time. Be Water’s higher-weight bottle reflects a focus on quality and consistency as part of the Company’s product design.

While no packaging system is without consideration, Greene Concepts prioritizes durability, simplified material structure, and controlled production standards.

Naturally Filtered Source

Be Water is sourced from artesian springs in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where water undergoes natural geological filtration prior to extraction. This results in balanced minerals-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-without the need for post-processing or mineral enhancement.

Operational Control

All products are bottled at Greene Concepts’ Marion, North Carolina facility, providing direct oversight across sourcing, bottling, packaging, and quality control.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., stated,

“Consumers are evaluating how water is sourced and packaged. Our focus is on maintaining control across that process-from the aquifer to the finished product-through both natural sourcing and packaging design. That includes deliberate decisions around materials and structure to support consistency and product integrity throughout the lifecycle.”

Market Context

As research continues across the beverage industry, Greene Concepts believes its emphasis on naturally sourced water, minimal processing, and higher-integrity packaging positions Be Water as a differentiated offering within the bottled water category.

Availability

Be Water is currently available through:

Select Walmart locations

Walmart.com

Amazon

Camping World

with continued expansion across retail and e-commerce channels.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X – @GreeneConcepts, Facebook – @inkw2025, Instagram – Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire