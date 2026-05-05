Nextech3D.ai Integrates AI‑Enabled Hotel Booking with HotelPlanner Using Expedia and Priceline to Extend Event Technology Platform Monetization

AI‑enabled hotel booking integration leverages HotelPlanner infrastructure and Expedia, Priceline, Kayak, Hotels.com, Booking.com inventory to embed lodging and event‑driven travel commerce across Nextech’s event technology platform

Nextech3D.ai Corp . (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2) (“Nextech3D.ai” or the “Company“), a technology company specializing in AI‑powered event technology and immersive digital solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and lodging integration with HotelPlanner, a global hotel booking platform partnered with; Expedia , Priceline , Kayak, Hotels.com , Booking.com focused on group and event‑driven travel.

The integration enables lodging and accommodation booking capabilities to be embedded directly within Nextech’s event technology ecosystem, allowing event participants, exhibitors, and organizers to access hotel inventory associated with events supported by Nextech’s platforms.

This initiative expands Nextech’s monetization strategy by extending beyond core event technology services into transaction‑based travel revenue, aligned with existing event participation on the platform. The Company expects this integration to add an additional commerce‑enabled feature set within its event technology ecosystem.

Monetizing Existing Event‑Driven Travel Demand

Nextech’s event technology portfolio supports conferences, trade shows, and enterprise events that collectively involve over one million event‑related travelers annually. The Company plans to integrate HotelPlanner’s lodging infrastructure into selected event experiences to enable event participants to access accommodation options associated with those events.

Under the commercial arrangement, Nextech may earn fees associated with qualifying lodging bookings facilitated through designated Nextech event pages or integrations, subject to the terms of the agreement. There is no assurance that the integration will generate revenue at a particular level, or at all, as results will depend on customer adoption, booking volumes, traveler behavior, event schedules, and other factors.

Strengthening the Event Ecosystem Through Strategic Integration

HotelPlanner will provide the underlying lodging infrastructure, including access to global hotel supply, reservation technology, and customer support capabilities. The integration is designed to be modular and selectively deployed across supported events, enabling event organizers to offer integrated lodging options as part of the overall event experience.

This approach aligns with Nextech’s broader strategy to position its platform as an end‑to‑end operating layer for live events, supporting engagement, logistics, commerce, and post‑event activities within a single ecosystem.

Industry Perspective

“Integrating lodging capabilities directly into the event technology ecosystem represents a meaningful evolution in how event‑driven travel demand is captured,” said Ben Knosby, GM of Lucid Travel and VP of Sports at HotelPlanner. “By aligning lodging distribution with Nextech’s event platforms, this partnership creates a more seamless experience for event participants while enabling event technologies to participate in an incremental revenue opportunity tied to travel demand already being generated.”

Strategic Rationale

Extends platform monetization beyond core event services

Leverages existing event traffic to unlock incremental revenue opportunities

Enhances the participant experience through integrated lodging solutions

Supports Nextech’s focus on scalable, transaction‑based revenue models

As Nextech continues to execute its enterprise growth strategy, the Company expects targeted platform integrations such as this to play an increasing role in expanding revenue diversification and long‑term platform value.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a global hotel booking platform specializing in group and event‑driven travel, offering lodging solutions through online, API‑based, and call‑center supported reservation models.

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About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corp. is an artificial intelligence and machine learning software company delivering enterprise AI solutions for events, digital commerce, and spatial computing. The company provides AI‑driven event intelligence, automation, computer vision, 3D modeling, and digital twin technologies through a portfolio of proprietary platforms, including Krafty Labs, Eventdex, and Map Dynamics. Nextech3D.AI’s solutions leverage AI, data analytics, and spatial mapping to improve operational efficiency, engagement, and monetization for enterprise, government, and institutional customers.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.AI

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward‑Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute “forward‑looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward‑looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the integration, timing of rollout, and potential monetization opportunities. Forward‑looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the integration will be completed on the anticipated timeline or that it will generate revenue at a particular level, or at all, as results will depend on customer adoption, booking volumes, traveler behavior, event schedules, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking information except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire