Uplynk Expands Partnership With Hearst Television to Enhance Digital News Distribution

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uplynk today announced that Hearst Television has expanded its partnership with Uplynk’s cloud-based streaming platform – which is designed to accelerate Hearst Television’s content distribution and to optimize ad pod conditioning for monetization across Hearst Television’s digital syndication partners.





By leveraging Uplynk’s technology, Hearst Television, which serves 28 markets in the U.S., is augmenting news syndication workflows and ensuring that local news, weather, and information reach more audiences across more content delivery platforms.

This collaboration builds on Hearst Television’s long-standing investment in digital transformation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality journalism through scalable, automated media workflows that power content distribution across owned-and-operated apps and third-party platforms.

Powering Greater Content Distribution

Uplynk’s platform enables Hearst Television to create continuous news-loop channels to augment its existing Very Local offering to syndicated distribution points — providing consumers pure news-focused channels and placing local newscasts front-and-center for audiences on third-party platforms. Uplynk’s intuitive workflows support seamless video offerings, ensuring audiences can tune in across mobile, desktop, and connected TV platforms.

“Our mission at Very Local is to bring Hearst Television’s award-winning local newscasts to audiences across streaming platforms,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Streaming Video Services at Hearst Television and General Manager of its Very Local unit. “Through our collaboration with Uplynk, we can efficiently do that on third-party platforms, helping to meet consumers wherever they’re looking for local news and information.”

Maximizing Monetization & Audience Engagement

With Uplynk’s real-time syndication tools, Hearst Television’s brands can rapidly condition streams for ad insertion and fully automate channels with the latest time-shifted newscasts directed to multiple distribution points like Tubi and Amazon’s Fire News app. It can also publish advertiser-friendly video content across platforms. The platform’s dynamic ad conditioning capabilities unlock new revenue opportunities across live and VOD content.

“Hearst Television is setting a new benchmark for how media organizations can scale video distribution while unlocking greater monetization opportunities. They are one of a select number of local broadcasters who’ve invested in in-house designed and developed apps on every major OTT, CTV and mobile device platform for their direct-to-consumer streaming brand Very Local,” said Eric Black, CEO/CTO of Uplynk. “We’re proud to support their strategy with our Uplynk platform that streamlines operations, increases engagement, and enhances their channel syndication strategy.”

Expanding Multi-Platform Distribution

As audience behaviors evolve, Hearst Television ensures that its brands remain accessible across multiple channels and platforms, meeting the consumer where they want to watch local content. Uplynk’s multi-platform syndication capabilities provide frictionless content distribution to social, OTT/CTV apps, and third-party syndication partners, driving continued growth in streaming viewership.

About Hearst Television



Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 28 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About Uplynk



Uplynk is a premier cloud-based streaming platform that powers seamless high-quality video delivery for broadcasters, media companies, and content owners worldwide. With industry-leading technology and fully managed services, Uplynk simplifies streaming operations, ensures scalability, and enhances viewer experiences—so media brands can focus on content while we handle the complexities of streaming. To learn more, visit uplynk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

