OptiTrack Bolsters Portfolio of Motion Tracking Solutions with New VersaX Outdoor Motion Capture Cameras

The 3D tracking system leader introduces its first outdoor motion capture cameras, delivering unmatched precision, durability and versatility to support superior motion tracking for more applications

CORVALLIS, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OptiTrack–Today, OptiTrack, the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems, is bringing high-precision motion tracking outside with the release of the VersaX line of motion capture (mocap) cameras. The new family of weather-ready IP-66 rated cameras expands OptiTrack’s portfolio of leading-edge mocap cameras, presenting customers with mocap cameras that not only protect against weather, but also feature a robust design to protect against dust, making VersaX cameras ideal for manufacturing and other rugged settings.









The VersaX family of cameras supports unrivaled customization. Multiple mounting solutions provide ease in any setup including factories, laboratories and other difficult environments. VersaX also offers user changeable lenses with wide or narrow field of view lens options. To enhance performance further, VersaX provides users with an attachable and detachable ring light and for added outdoor or harsh manufacturing protection, an environmental cover is also available.

“The VersaX series of outdoor cameras introduces OptiTrack’s most adaptable camera and addresses a need in today’s market for more modular, rugged and portable motion capture solutions that are tailored to manufacturing and controlled environments,” said OptiTrack Executive Vice President Stephanie Hines. “Our newest cameras reinforce OptiTrack’s reputation of tracking movement with unprecedented precision, now making the highest quality motion capture possible in more environments than ever before.”

The latest additions to OptiTrack’s portfolio of motion tracking solutions include the VersaX 22 (2.2 megapixels), VersaX 41 (4 megapixels) and VersaX 120 (12 megapixels), providing customers with IP-66 rated versions of the company’s premium PrimeX 22, PrimeX 41 and PrimeX 120 mocap cameras that feature the ultimate combination of industry-leading range and precision.

Each VersaX camera operates with OptiTrack’s Motive motion capture software, enabling customers to track and capture the motion of small retroreflective markers and collect real-time motion data with industry-leading precision. With VersaX’s durable, modular design, customers also benefit from simple and efficient transport and reconfiguration. This allows users to extend usability across a broad set of projects without additional purchases and helps ensure longevity even with frequent handling without sacrificing quality.

The announcement of VersaX follows OptiTrack’s recent Corvallis, Ore. headquarters and manufacturing expansion. In Fall 2024, OptiTrack unveiled a new 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, doubling its production capacity to better meet global demand for high quality 3D tracking solutions. Designed and manufactured in Corvallis, VersaX cameras meet the 3D tracking system leader’s highest benchmarks for durability, precision and performance. The cameras also meet the requirements of the Trade Agreement Act (TAA).

The new VersaX outdoor mocap cameras are available now. For more information, visit www.optitrack.com/cameras.

About OptiTrack

OptiTrack is the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems through its 3D precision, low latency output, easy to use workflows, as well as a host of developer tools. Serving primary markets in drone and ground robot tracking, movement sciences, virtual production and character animation for film and games as well as virtual reality or mixed reality tracking, OptiTrack remains the most widely used tracking solution and is the favorite of world leading academia research and professional teams whose requirements are the most demanding in the world.

