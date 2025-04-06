Backblaze Partners to Showcase Joint Solutions at NAB Show to Help Media Pros Discover Newest Workflows with Cloud, AI, and More for Optimizing Production and Delivery

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$blze #Cloud–Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced a series of technology and channel partner showcases for the media professionals attending the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show. These are designed to help them learn about Backblaze and partner solutions, including the latest in workflow and AI technologies to better produce, protect, distribute, and stream their work.









The NAB Show is the largest US-based conference for media and entertainment technologies.

Step into the future of media at Backblaze’s booth SL7616. Join elite Backblaze Alliance Technology partners as they unveil breakthrough solutions—demonstrating how Backblaze and partners revolutionize media production.

Day 1: Sunday, April 6, 2025

12pm: PureNodal with Drew Hilles



Compute and Object Storage Designed for AI and High Performance Workloads

2pm: Twelve Labs with Danny Nicolopoulos



From Storage to Insight: Twelve Labs + Backblaze Fueling AI Semantic Search

3pm: Mimir with André Torsvik



Real-Time Production, Effortless Storage: Unlocking Live with Mimir & Backblaze

Day 2: Monday, April 7, 2025

11am: IOMOVO with Jay Hajeer



Revolutionize Your Digital Assets with IOMOVO and Backblaze

12pm: Iconik with Jeremy Strootman



Hybrid to Cloud-Native: How Iconik & Backblaze Future-Proof Media Workflows

2pm: Chesa with Lance Hukill



Acorn + Backblaze: Empowering MSPs with Custom Cloud Storage Solutions

3pm: Suite Studios with Jay Maxwell



Seamless Collaboration, Infinite Storage: Suite Studios & Backblaze in Action

Day 3: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

10am: CatDV with Brian Scheffler



Backblaze + CatDV: Fast, Reliable and Instantly Available Hybrid Cloud Archive

11am: Axle.ai with Sam Bogoch



Axle AI Cloud is a unique solution, Powered By Backblaze, that combines Backblaze’s B2 object storage with Axle AI’s industry-leading media management and automated AI tagging.

1pm: CuttingRoom with Helge Høibraaten



CuttingRoom & Backblaze : Effortless & Affordable Collaborative Video Production in the Cloud

The Backblaze partner sessions are open to all NAB exhibition hall badge holders. Attendees can also book a meeting or demo at NAB to discuss specific production goals.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator delivering a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We offer high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

