RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference will take place on September 16-17, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, September 17, will be dedicated to 1×1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1×1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule – September 16, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time

Company

Ticker

Webcast Link

9:00am

NN, Inc.

NASDAQ:NNBR

View Presentation

9:30am

Xtract One Technologies Inc.

OTCQX:XTRAF / TSX:XTRA

View Presentation

10:00am

Health In Tech Inc.

NASDAQ:HIT

View Presentation

10:30am

Callan JMB Inc.

NASDAQ:CJMB

View Presentation

11:00am

Orion Energy Systems Inc.

NASDAQ:OESX

View Presentation

11:30am

Ascent Industries Co.

NASDAQ:ACNT

View Presentation

12:00pm

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc

NASDAQ:TOMZ

View Presentation

12:30pm

RenovoRx Inc.

NASDAQ:RNXT

View Presentation

1:00pm

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation

NASDAQ:AENT

View Presentation

1:30pm

Peraso Inc.

NASDAQ:PRSO

View Presentation

2:00pm

P3 Health Partners Inc.

NASDAQ:PIII

View Presentation

2:30pm

SKYX Platforms Corp.

NASDAQ:SKYX

View Presentation

3:00pm

Perfect Moment Ltd.

NYSE/AMEX:PMNT

View Presentation

3:30pm

Sky Harbour Group Corp.

NYSE:SKYH

View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1×1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha

