Updated Lineup Announced for iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference September 16-17, 2025
iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference September 16-17, 2025
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference will take place on September 16-17, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.
The event begins on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, September 17, will be dedicated to 1×1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.
How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1×1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here
Conference Schedule – September 16, 2025 (All Times ET):
|
Time
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Webcast Link
|
9:00am
|
NN, Inc.
|
NASDAQ:NNBR
|
9:30am
|
Xtract One Technologies Inc.
|
OTCQX:XTRAF / TSX:XTRA
|
10:00am
|
Health In Tech Inc.
|
NASDAQ:HIT
|
10:30am
|
Callan JMB Inc.
|
NASDAQ:CJMB
|
11:00am
|
Orion Energy Systems Inc.
|
NASDAQ:OESX
|
11:30am
|
Ascent Industries Co.
|
NASDAQ:ACNT
|
12:00pm
|
TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc
|
NASDAQ:TOMZ
|
12:30pm
|
RenovoRx Inc.
|
NASDAQ:RNXT
|
1:00pm
|
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
|
NASDAQ:AENT
|
1:30pm
|
Peraso Inc.
|
NASDAQ:PRSO
|
2:00pm
|
P3 Health Partners Inc.
|
NASDAQ:PIII
|
2:30pm
|
SKYX Platforms Corp.
|
NASDAQ:SKYX
|
3:00pm
|
Perfect Moment Ltd.
|
NYSE/AMEX:PMNT
|
3:30pm
|
Sky Harbour Group Corp.
|
NYSE:SKYH
About iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1×1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.
For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire