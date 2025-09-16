Visium Technologies Expands TruContext(TM) with Tru-InSight(TM) – Transforming Existing Camera Networks into Proactive Video Intelligence

New Module Converts Passive Security Footage into an Active Intelligence Layer for Preemptive Threat Detection and Rapid Investigation

Visium Technologies, Inc. (“Visium” or the “Company”) (OTCID:VISM), a global leader in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and AI-driven situational awareness, today announced the launch of Tru-InSight™, an AI-powered cloud-native video intelligence module based on its TruContext™ platform. By leveraging advanced predictive analytics Tru-InSight™ transforms existing camera and video management systems (VMS) from passive recording tools into a proactive intelligence network, enabling enterprises and public-sector agencies to anticipate and mitigate threats before they escalate – without costly rip-and-replace upgrades.

Cloud-Native, Standards-Based Integration

Tru-InSight™ ingests video events and snapshots from virtually any camera or VMS through webhook connectors, lightweight adapters, or standard integrations. The platform seamlessly integrates with IREX.AI’s Searchveillance™ technology, ingesting face recognition, license plate recognition, and behavioral analytics events in real-time. Structured events are stored for fast queries and in graph databases for relationship mapping, enabling analysts to visualize complex connections between cameras, events, identities, and watchlists.

The Unified Intelligence Whiteboard: A Collaborative Investigation Hub

Tru-InSight™ introduces the Unified Intelligence Whiteboard, a dynamic and collaborative workspace that empowers analysts to visualize and interact with data from across their entire security ecosystem. This intuitive interface replaces the traditional, siloed approach to video surveillance with a holistic, contextual view of events.

Within the Unified Intelligence Whiteboard, analysts can:

Fuse Data from Multiple Sources: Seamlessly integrate video feeds, access control logs, license plate recognition data, and other security information into a single, unified view.

Visualize Complex Relationships: Utilize interactive maps, timelines, and graph-based visualizations to uncover hidden connections between people, places, and events.

Collaborate in Real-Time: Share insights and findings with other team members, enabling faster, more effective incident response.

Build a Comprehensive Narrative: Drag and drop evidence to create a complete, chronological narrative of an event, from the initial alert to the final resolution.

Advanced AI and predictive analytics

Key AI-driven features include:

Predictive Analytics: By analyzing historical data and real-time event streams, Tru-InSight™ forecasts potential security incidents, allowing for preemptive resource allocation and intervention. The system can predict event volume and traffic flow with a high degree of accuracy, giving security teams a critical advantage.

Behavioral Analysis: Tru-InSight™ establishes a baseline of normal activity for each camera and location, automatically flagging anomalous behaviors that could indicate a developing threat. This significantly reduces the number of false positives, allowing analysts to focus on genuine risks.

Anomaly Detection: The platform uses advanced statistical analysis to identify subtle deviations from the norm, such as a vehicle circling a facility or an individual loitering in a restricted area. These anomalies, often missed by human operators, are surfaced in real-time for immediate investigation.

Open and Extensible Architecture: Future-Proof Your Security Investment

Tru-InSight™ is built on an open, standards-based architecture that provides maximum flexibility and protects your security investment. By leveraging industry-standard protocols and APIs, Tru-InSight™ seamlessly integrates with your existing cameras, VMS, and other security systems, eliminating the need for costly and disruptive “rip-and-replace” upgrades.

This open approach delivers significant benefits:

Future-Proof: Easily integrate new technologies as they emerge, ensuring your security system remains at the cutting edge.

Cost-Effective: Avoid vendor lock-in and leverage your existing infrastructure to reduce total cost of ownership.

Highly Customizable: The API-first design allows for deep integration with other enterprise systems, such as access control, building management, and incident response platforms.

Broad Applications Across Industries

Tru-InSight™ unlocks a wide range of operational benefits, including:

Smart Cities & Public Safety: Enhance situational awareness for first responders, optimize traffic flow, and ensure public safety during large events.

Retail & Logistics: Reduce shrinkage, optimize supply chain operations, and analyze customer behavior to improve store layouts and product placement.

Critical Infrastructure: Strengthen perimeter security, detect insider threats, and ensure compliance with security regulations.

Corporate Campuses & Educational Institutions: Proactively identify and respond to security threats, manage access control, and ensure the safety of employees and students.

“Tru-InSight™ represents a fundamental paradigm shift in how organizations approach video surveillance,” said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. “By placing AI at the core of our platform, we are empowering our customers to move beyond reactive monitoring and embrace proactive, intelligence-driven security strategies. This technology will not only enhance security but also deliver significant operational efficiencies, providing a rapid return on investment.”

Availability

Tru-InSight™ is available now for enterprise and government customers worldwide. Visium offers professional services for rapid integration, customization and training to accelerate deployment with existing VMS and security stacks.

