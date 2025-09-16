Presenting at the Investor Summit Q3 2025 on September 16; Watch the Live Stream for Free
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Investor Summit Group, the premier destination for virtual microcap conferences, is proud to announce the schedule for its upcoming Q3 Investor Summit Virtual on Sept 16, 2025.
Designed to maximize visibility for issuers and efficiency for investors, the event will showcase companies with strong leadership, innovative products, and clear paths to growth. Investor Summit continues to be the go-to platform for connecting quality companies with serious investors.
Register for any of these presentations to unlock full access and watch the presenters live.
Happening LIVE today, September 16, 2025
9:00 – 9:30 AM EST
Uxin Limited
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-uxin-limited/
Aurora Mobile Limited
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-3-aurora-mobile-limited/
9:30 – 10:00 AM EST
51Talk Online Education Group
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-51talk-online-education-group/
SuperCom Ltd.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-3-supercom-ltd/
10:00 – 10:30 AM EST
Cabbacis
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-cabbacis/
10:30 – 11:00 AM EST
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-protalix-biotherapeutics-inc/
Cerrado Gold Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cerrado-gold-inc/
Unusual Machines, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-unusual-machines-inc/
11:00 – 11:30 AM EST
NowVertical Group Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-nowvertical-group-inc/
11:30 – 12:00 PM EST
Compugen Ltd.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-compugen-ltd/
Sharon AI
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-sharon-ai/
12:00 – 12:30 PM EST
Pelthos Therapeutics Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-pelthos-therapeutics-inc/
1:00 – 1:30 PM EST
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-nautilus-biotechnology-inc/
United States Antimony Corp
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-united-states-antimony-corp/
MIND Technology, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-mind-technology-inc/
1:30 – 2:00 PM EST
GlucoTrack, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-glucotrack-inc/
CEMATRIX Corporation
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cematrix-corporation/
DHI Group, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-dhi-group-inc/
2:00 – 2:30 PM EST
Genprex, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-genprex-inc/
Cannara Biotech
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cannara-biotech/
Everspin Technologies
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-everspin-technologies/
2:30 – 3:00 PM EST
Helix BioPharma Corp.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-helix-biopharma-corp/
Peraso Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-peraso-inc/
3:30 – 4:00 PM EST
Grace Therapeutics, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-grace-therapeutics-inc/
About Investor Summit Group
Investor Summit Group is redefining investor engagement for microcap and small-cap companies. Our mission is simple: connect quality companies with serious investors in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. We eliminate unnecessary distractions, focus on real investor access, and deliver results that help issuers grow their shareholder base.
Contact:
If you’d like to meet with any of these companies, please email:
johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com
SOURCE: Investor Summit Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire