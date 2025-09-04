Moore Launches Moore MOBILEpurpose, the Next-Generation Texting Platform to Drive Fundraising Results

Moore MOBILEpurpose utilizes A2P and P2P messaging to drive personalized engagement with omnichannel data integration powered by SimioCloud.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, today announced the launch of Moore MOBILEpurpose, a powerful new texting platform designed for the purpose-driven industry. Moore MOBILEpurpose empowers organizations to connect with constituents, voters, donors, advocates, members, volunteers and more, directly on their mobile devices through dynamic peer-to-peer (P2P) and application-to-peer (A2P) messaging. Powered by SimioCloud data, Moore MOBILEpurpose delivers personalized engagement that drives action and accelerates growth.

With average texting open rates of 98% and 90% of messages read within three minutes, texting is one of the most effective channels for fundraising engagement. Additionally, according to a 2025 survey of businesses using SMS marketing, organizations that text their constituents are almost six times more likely to report digital marketing success than those that don’t use text message marketing.

“Texting has evolved far beyond text-to-give. Donors today expect personalized, timely and interactive communications,” said Janet Tonner, president of Moore Media & Digital. “Moore MOBILEpurpose gives organizations the tools to meet donors where they are with individualized messages, supported by SimioCloud intelligence, so every message drives deeper relationships and stronger fundraising outcomes.”

Moore MOBILEpurpose will leverage SimioCloud, a Moore company for its vast data intelligence and predictive modeling. Built for the purpose-driven industry, SimioCloud’s omnichannel platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to turn vast consumer data into growth across every channel.

“We’re excited to bring the power of SimioCloud’s omnichannel data suite to power greater texting results with Moore MOBILEpurpose,” said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. “By applying AI and machine learning to omnichannel data and billions of donor transactions, we create predictive audiences that fuel engagement and revenue. Texting can be enhanced with SimioCloud modeling to upgrade, reactivate, and co-target constituents for fundraising, volunteering, advocacy, and more.”

Unique advantages to using Moore MOBILEpurpose, powered by SimioCloud:

1:1 marketing: Each message can be personalized with scores of variables to make every text unique to the person receiving it.

Data-driven targeting : Moore can target messages using SimioCloud's real donation data from over 122 million donors and more than 2 billion transactions for improved targeting and results.

Real-time reporting : The platform's live dashboard allows you to track performance as a campaign unfolds and optimize messaging and targeting mid-campaign for maximum ROI.

: The platform’s live dashboard allows you to track performance as a campaign unfolds and optimize messaging and targeting mid-campaign for maximum ROI. Smart safeguards: The platform monitors bounce rates, complaints, and unsubscribes with alerts and automated campaign pausing.

Omnichannel integration : Organizations can use SimioCloud audiences across text, phone, email, display, CTV, mail, and more to create surround sound across channels for targeted outcomes.

Richer texts: The platform allows for logos, animated graphics, videos and longer texts than traditional character-limited texting.

“Our clients are constantly seeking new methods to accelerate growth and connect with supporters in meaningful ways,” said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. “With Moore MOBILEpurpose, we are combining the unmatched power of texting with the intelligence of SimioCloud data, giving organizations an essential tool to expand their impact and raise more funds for their missions.”

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

